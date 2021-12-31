Approved for use of COVID-19 wonder pills that dramatically reduce hospitalization risk





Health Minister Sajid Javid said: “The UK is a world leader in finding and delivering COVID-19 treatments to patients.

“This is further evidenced by the fact that MHRA is one of the first in the world to approve this life-saving antiviral drug.

“We also lead the entire Europe in the number of antivirals purchased per capita, and we have over 2.75 million courses of these antivirals secured for NHS patients by the Antivirals Taskforce.

“Booster campaigns, testing and antiviral defenses ensure that our country is in the strongest position to tackle the threat posed by omicron as we enter the new year.”

Paxlovid: Pfizer treatment could save lives

Paxlobide, developed by Pfizer, is an antiviral agent that inhibits protease required for viral replication by combining the active ingredient PF-07321332 and ritonavir.

This keeps the virus level low by preventing it from multiplying and helps the body overcome the viral infection.

Paxlovid’s two active substances are available as separate tablets that are packaged together and taken together by mouth twice daily for 5 days.

MHRA’s Chief Executive Officer June Raine said, “There is no evidence that the drug, Paxlovid, has been shown to reduce COVID-19-related hospitalizations and deaths by 89% when taken within three days of the onset of symptoms. We got regulatory approval,” he said. .

“We now have additional antiviral drugs for the treatment of COVID-19 that can be taken orally rather than intravenously.

“This means that COVID-19 can be administered out of hospital before it progresses to a serious stage.

“We hope that this announcement will provide relief to those particularly vulnerable to COVID-19 for which this treatment has been approved. For these people, this treatment can save lives.”

‘Milestone’ in the fight against coronavirus

Based on clinical trial data, MHRA said it found that paxlobide was most effective when taken in the early stages of infection.

Therefore, it is recommended to use it as soon as possible and within 5 days of the onset of symptoms.

Ben Osborn of Pfizer UK said, “This milestone is an important moment in our ongoing fight against COVID-19 and provides another possible treatment option for the NHS as cases continue to rise.

“This at-home therapy to reduce hospitalizations and save lives in clinical trials has the potential to reduce the devastating effects of the virus, which currently has claimed over 5 million lives worldwide.”

