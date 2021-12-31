US records over 2 million COVID-19 cases in one week





More than 2.4 million cases of COVID-19 have been recorded in the United States over the past week, the highest number since the start of the pandemic, according to new data.

The new statistic breaks the previous record of just over 2 million cases recorded almost exactly one year ago for the seven days between December 26, 2020 and January 1, 2021, and comes amid the rapid spread of the disease highly contagious. Omicron variant, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.

The United States counted more than 2 million cases of COVID-19 last week, according to Johns Hopkins University.AFP via Getty Images Getty Images Despite a record number of positive COVID-19 cases, fewer than 9,000 Americans died from the virus last week. SOPA Images / LightRocket via Getty Images

The current seven-day average for new daily cases in the United States is 355,990, Johns Hopkins representative Jill Rosen told The Post on Friday.

Several states helped fuel the dismal new record on Thursday by setting their own personal bests in new cases, including Louisiana, where the 24-hour daily total of 12,467 new infections was a third higher than the 9,378 of the day before, Governor John Bel Edwards said, according to USA Today.

About 62% of Americans are fully vaccinated against the coronavirus, according to the CDC. AFP via Getty Images Cars line up for miles near a COVID-19 drive-thru test site in Orlando, Fla. On December 30, 2021 Paul Hennessy / SOPA Images via ZUMA Press Wire President Biden has promised to send 500 million rapid home tests via website request in response to high demand. Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

On the brighter side, the weekly death toll in the United States is not approaching record highs, with 8,878 people succumbing to the disease in the past week, potential early evidence that the rising variant is causing infections. less serious, although it is more transmissible.

The highest number of deaths on record during the coronavirus pandemic in the United States in a single week occurred between January 10 and 16 of this year, when 23,415 died.

Americans rushed to COVID-19 testing sites in the middle of the holiday season UCG / Universal Images Group via Getty Images New Yorkers line up at a COVID-19 testing center at Penn Station on December 30 2021.Anadolu Agency via Getty Images Data from Johns Hopkins University suggests that although the Omicron variant spreads faster, it does not correlate with more deaths from COVID-19 or serious infections. Bloomberg via Getty Images

Meanwhile, more than 54.2 million confirmed cases of COVID-19 and more than 824,000 deaths have been recorded in the United States in total, according to Johns Hopkins.

The data comes from the fact that over 205.8 million people in the United States, about 62 percent of the population are fully vaccinated, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

