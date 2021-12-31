When will France lift the UK travel ban? Latest Updates | Travel News | travel





France banned arrivals to the UK throughout November and December due to a sharp increase in infections of the Omicron strain. The decision has disrupted one of the year’s busiest holiday seasons, a strait trip, as Brits only have a few days left to rearrange or cancel their travel plans for Christmas and New Years.

France and Germany were the only EU countries to ban travelers to the UK this month as the Omicron strain rapidly spread across the UK.

France banned the entry of British people just before Christmas. That said, for those looking to spend the festive season through this channel, plans fell through at the last minute.

But Germany overturned its initial decision to close its borders to UK-based travelers, announcing that ‘normal’ visits could resume next week.

From 3 January, vaccinated travelers can enter Germany without quarantine, but neighboring France appears to be more resistant to the rule change.

READ MORE: Andrew Neil provides an update on France’s ban on British people.

Getlink, operator of Channel Rail Links, issued an emergency warning on its website and Twitter page on Wednesday evening confirming that the French government has changed travel rules.

The statement read: “According to the decision of the French government of 28 December 2021, British citizens are now considered third country citizens unless they have a French residence and may no longer transit through France by land to reach the EU resident country,” the statement said. .”

According to the French Travel Directive, “nationals of the European Union or its equivalent” and their partners and children “have a principal residence in France or join the principal residence of that country via France. The European Union” travels through France You can.

The Eurotunnel statement said the ban does not apply to British citizens living in France or British citizens holding EU passports through dual citizenship.

British citizens in Spain have more time to exchange their driver’s licenses in Spanish. [INSIGHT]Brexit Live: French ban on Britons sparks outrage [REPORT]Britons living in the EU can no longer drive through France to get home from the UK. [INSIGHT]

What are the current restrictions in France?

New restrictions have been introduced across France as the number of new coronavirus infections (COVID-19) surges to more than 100,000 a day.

French Prime Minister Jean Castex has announced that new restrictions on hospitality and a new work-from-home order will come into effect from 3 January.

In France, telecommuting is required at least three days a week, cafes and bars must only provide table service, and nightclubs remain closed.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.express.co.uk/travel/articles/1542856/when-will-france-lift-uk-travel-ban-latest-update-evg The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos