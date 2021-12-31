Pfizer approves Covid pills for UK’s most at risk





A treatment for COVID-19 developed by vaccine maker Pfizer has been approved in the UK for those at the highest risk of developing a serious illness.

The UK’s Medicines and Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) announced Friday after a pill-form treatment called Paxlovid was found to be safe and effective in reducing the risk of hospitalization and death.

The MRHA says pills taken after infection are not a substitute for a vaccine.

Health officials added that it is too early to say whether Omicron will affect the effectiveness of paxlovide.

MHRA Chief Executive Officer June Raine said: “Today, we are showing the Covid-19 treatment Paxlovid, which has been shown to reduce COVID-19-related hospitalizations and deaths by 89% when taken within three days of the onset of symptoms. (Paxlovid) has received regulatory approval.”

We now have additional antiviral drugs for the treatment of Covid-19 that can be taken orally rather than intravenously. This means that COVID-19 can be administered out of hospital before it progresses to a serious stage.

We hope today’s announcement is a reassurance for those particularly vulnerable to COVID-19 for which this treatment has been approved. For these individuals, this treatment can save lives.

Friday’s announcement follows a rigorous review of Paxlovids safety, quality and effectiveness by UK regulatory agencies and expert advice from the Commission on Human Medicines, the government’s independent scientific advisory body.

Paxlobide is an antiviral agent that inhibits the protease required for viral replication by combining the active ingredients PF-07321332 and ritonavir.

This keeps the virus level low by preventing it from multiplying and helps the body overcome the viral infection. Ritonavir increases the effectiveness of the second ingredient, PF-07321332, by slowing down the breakdown in the body.

Sir Munir Pirmohamed, Chairman of the Human Medicines Committee, said:

These data make it clear that Paxlovid is another safe and effective treatment to help fight Covid-19. Once deployed, as with any drug, its effectiveness and safety are monitored in the real world, including drug interactions. All adverse events must be reported to MHRA using the Yellow Card scheme.

Health and Social Services Minister Sajid Javid said: “The UK is a world leader in finding and delivering COVID-19 treatments to patients. This is further evidenced by the fact that MHRA is one of the first in the world to approve this life-saving antiviral drug.

We also lead the entire Europe in the number of antiviral drugs purchased per capita, with more than 2.75 million antiviral courses secured by the Antivirals Taskforce for NHS patients.

Booster campaigns, testing and antiviral defenses put our country in the strongest position to deal with the threats posed by Omicron as we enter the new year.

Cases of Covid-19 caused by the more contagious variant of Omicron continue to soar in the UK into the new year.

Confirmed infections broke another record on Thursday, with 189,213 cases reported across the UK.

Meanwhile, in the UK, it is estimated that around 2.3 million people were infected with the virus in the week ending December 23, an increase from 1.4 million in the week ending December 16 and the highest since a similar number began in the fall of 2020. The National Statistical Office said.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.independent.co.uk/news/uk/home-news/paxlovid-covid-pill-pfizer-uk-b1984885.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]site: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos