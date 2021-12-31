Following Biden-Putin Talks, Russia Calls On US To Heed Demands | Conflict News





Lavrov says Moscow will eliminate unacceptable threats if Washington and NATO do not meet its security demands.

Russia will work to eliminate unacceptable threats if the United States and NATO do not respond to the Kremlins’ security demands, Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov has warned following high-level talks between the rival powers.

Lavrov told official Russian news agency Ria Novosti on Friday that the Foreign Ministry would not allow the proposals to be summed up in endless discussions as tensions simmer between Moscow and Western powers over Ukraine. , where fears of a possible Russian invasion have grown in recent times. month, increased by the deployment by Moscow of tens of thousands of troops along the common border of the two countries.

Russian President Vladimir Putin and his US counterpart Joe Biden spoke by phone for nearly an hour on Thursday, their second conversation this month, ahead of lower-level face-to-face negotiations in Geneva in January between senior officials. .

Among Russia’s wishlists, many of which are seen as non-beginners in the West, is a demand that the US-led NATO transatlantic security alliance pledges to renounce all military activity by Eastern Europe and Ukraine.

The Kremlin says NATO’s eastward expansion and Kiev’s growing ties to the corps have undermined security in the region. Moscow claims such developments threaten Russia, violate assurances given to it during the collapse of the Soviet Union in 1991, and liken to the Cuban Missile Crisis of 1962 when the world is on the brink of collapse. nuclear war.

Lavrov said Moscow will take whatever steps are necessary to ensure a strategic balance in case its concerns are ignored.

Biden-Putin talks

During talks on Thursday, requested by Russia, Biden and Putin exchanged warnings over Ukraine but shared hope that the January talks could ease tensions.

Biden said he needed to see Russia cut back on its military build-up near Ukraine, while Putin warned the West about significant sanctions, saying such a move could sever ties.

Russia denies its intention to attack Ukraine and claims to have the right to move troops on its soil.

President Biden reiterated that substantial progress in these dialogues can only occur in an environment of de-escalation rather than escalation, White House press secretary Jen Psaki said.

Kremlin aide Yuri Ushakov said the appeal created a good backdrop for future talks.

January Safety Meeting

Despite diplomatic rhetoric, neither country detailed significant progress towards a resolution or the outlines of a new security deal.

The two leaders acknowledged that there were likely areas where we could make significant progress as well as areas where agreements might not be possible and that future talks would more precisely determine the contours of each of those categories, said one. an anonymous senior official of the White House. Reuters news agency.

According to the Kremlin, Biden appeared to agree that Moscow needed security guarantees and said he had no plans to deploy offensive weapons in Ukraine.

The White House made no immediate comment on the Kremlins ‘characterization of Bidens’ comments.

The United States led the charge by sounding the alarm bells over Russian troop movements near Ukraine, following an earlier force deployment by Moscow earlier this year.

Washington and its Western allies say Moscow has mustered up to 100,000 troops ahead of a possible winter incursion into its neighbor, seven years after seizing the Crimean Peninsula in 2014.

Shortly after annexation, Russia supported a separatist rebellion in eastern Ukraine. The conflict in Ukraine’s industrial heartland, known as Donbas, has claimed more than 14,000 lives so far, according to Kiev.

After talks among senior officials in Switzerland next month, the Russia-NATO Council will meet on January 12 in Brussels. A day later, negotiations are expected to take place at the Organization for Security and Cooperation (OSCE) in Europe in Vienna.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2021/12/31/russias-lavrov-presses-us-nato-to-engage-with-security-demands The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos