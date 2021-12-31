Putin tells Biden US-Russian ties could collapse over Ukraine sanctions





Joe Biden and Vladimir Putin spoke on Thursday as Russia appeared poised to invade Ukraine. Putin told Biden that sanctions against Ukraine could mean a complete breakdown in US-Russian relations. Biden urged Putin to ease tensions, but said the United States would respond if Russia invaded. Loading Something is loading.

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday warned President Joe Biden in a phone call that relations between the two countries could collapse if the United States imposed sanctions on Russia for its actions in Ukraine.

Kremlin aide Yuri Ushakov said after the call that Putin told Biden that the sanctions “could lead to a complete severing of ties between our countries,” Reuters reported.

“Our president also mentioned that it would be a mistake that our descendants would consider a huge mistake,” he said.

White House press secretary Jen Psaki said Thursday that Biden had told Putin that Russia must “defuse tensions with Ukraine.” She said Biden warned the United States would respond if Russia continued with an invasion of Ukraine.

“President Biden reiterated that substantial progress in these dialogues can only occur in an environment of de-escalation,” she said.

“He made it clear that the United States and its allies and partners would react decisively if Russia further invaded Ukraine.”

According to Axios, a senior US official said Biden also said the United States and its allies could link sanctions to increased NATO activity in eastern member states.

NATO operations in countries like Estonia and Latvia, which border Russia, have long frustrated Putin. He recently demanded that NATO leave Eastern Europe completely.

The United States, Ukraine and their allies warn that Russia appears to be preparing to invade neighboring Ukraine soon.

Russia has built up troops and military equipment along the border.

Russia annexed the Crimean Peninsula in 2014. Russia also supports armed separatists in Ukraine’s eastern Donbass region.

The war between Russian-backed rebels and Ukrainian troops has claimed more than 13,000 lives in recent years.

