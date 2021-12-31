UK Covid cases hit another record high with nearly 190,000 new infections.





Another record number of Covid-19 cases were reported every day, according to tonight’s data.

And 28 days after testing positive, 203 more people died.

As of 9 a.m. Thursday, a total of 189,213 people had tested positive for the virus, the highest number recorded in a single day since the pandemic began, according to figures released yesterday.

According to today’s data, as of 9 a.m. Friday on New Year’s Eve, a total of 189,846 people had tested positive, an increase of 633 each day.

A total of 1,051,807 people tested positive for the past 7 days, from Christmas on December 25 to today, December 31.

This is an increase of 344,501 cases in the past seven days, an increase of more than 48%.

The figure was released by the government at 4pm on Friday.

The daily death toll in 28 days of positive tests reported on December 31 was 203.

Another daily case record was reported on Friday (Image: Daily Mirror/Andy Stenning).

A total of 767 people died within 28 days after testing positive for 7 days from December 25 to 31.

This is 43 fewer deaths than reported in the past seven days, a 5.3% decrease.

And according to the latest data available (through December 27), 1,915 patients were admitted to the hospital.

The total number of hospitalizations reported in the past 7 days from December 21st to December 27th was 9,937, an increase of more than 3,000 in the past 7 days.

The data was released as the Medicines and Healthcare Products Regulatory Authority (MHRA) confirmed approval of Pfizer’s new coronavirus treatment.

An antiviral drug called Paxlovid has been shown to be safe and effective in reducing the risk of hospitalization and death in people with mild to moderate COVID-19 infection who are at high risk of developing severe illness.

Friday’s figures also show a slight decline in the proportion of Covid-19 patients receiving treatment primarily for the virus in UK hospitals.

Data from NHS England released on Friday showed that as of 28 December, of the 8,321 coronavirus patients in the UK’s NHS acute hospital trust, 5,578 (67%) were being treated primarily for coronavirus.

This is down from 71% a week ago and 74% in early December.

However, the number of people treated primarily with the coronavirus is still growing, up 26% from 4,432 on December 21 to 5,578 in 7 days.

A total of 397,554 Covid-19 vaccinations and third doses were reported in the UK on Thursday, the new figures show.

There are currently over 33.9 million booster doses and tertiary doses in the UK, with 1.6 million deliveries in the last 7 days.

About 64% of all adults in the UK currently have either a booster or a third dose.

In the UK, it is estimated that around 2.3 million people were infected with the coronavirus in the seven days through December 23, a significant increase from the previous week.

