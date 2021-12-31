US air group seeks to delay deployment of 5G wireless near airports





A Verizon contract team installs 5G telecommunications equipment on a tower in Orem, Utah, U.S. December 3, 2019.

December 30 (Reuters) – A U.S. trade group representing major passenger and freight airlines on Thursday asked the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) to stop the rollout of the new 5G wireless service around many airports, warning that thousands of flights could be disrupted.

AT&T (TN) and Verizon Communications (VZ.N) are expected to roll out the 5G C-Band spectrum wireless service they won in an $ 80 billion government auction on January 5. The petition from industrial group Airlines for America calls for a delay in deployment near many American airports, including those in Chicago, San Francisco, Los Angeles, Las Vegas, New York, Boston and Seattle.

The aviation industry and the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) have expressed significant concerns that 5G could interfere with sensitive aircraft electronics like radio altimeters, which could delay or divert flights.

“Aircraft will not be able to rely on radio altimeters for many flight procedures and therefore will not be able to land at

certain airports, ”the group said in its FCC emergency petition.

He said wireless interference “will jeopardize the operation of critical aircraft safety systems, which in turn threatens to hijack or cancel thousands of flights” every day. He said it would disrupt “millions of passenger bookings” as well as flight crew schedules and global supply chains.

The petition calls for an FCC ruling before noon EST Monday where the group warned it would “seek legal or other redress” to avoid “immediate and unacceptable security risks.”

Wireless industry group CTIA said 5G is safe and the spectrum is in use in around 40 other countries.

The CTIA said Thursday that “the FCC reviewed and dismissed these allegations almost two years ago after a comprehensive review” and that the industry is still planning a Jan. 5 launch for the 5G service.

The FAA declined to comment on the petition. The agency has prepared to issue notices further detailing the impact of the potential interference, but has delayed the release as intensive talks continue between the Biden administration, mobile carriers and the aviation industry. .

Airlines for America, which represents American Airlines (AAL.O), Delta Air Lines (DAL.N), United Airlines, FedEx (FDX.N) and other major carriers, said they wanted the FCC and FAA to “work together on a practical solution. ”The petition seeks to preserve legal options if the talks do not lead to an agreement.

This month, the group warned that interference from 5G networks could result in the hijacking, delay or cancellation of 4% of U.S. flights, and the FAA issued airworthiness guidelines warning that 5G interference could lead to flight diversions.

Airlines for America said that if the FAA 5G directive had been in effect in 2019, approximately 345,000 passenger flights and 5,400 cargo flights would have experienced delays, diversions or cancellations affecting 32 million passengers.

“The potential damage to the airline industry alone is staggering,” the petition says.

In November, AT&T and Verizon delayed the commercial launch of C-band wireless service for a month until January 5 and adopted precautionary measures to limit interference.

Aviation industry groups have said that is insufficient. The aviation industry has made a counter-proposal that would limit cellular transmissions around airports and other critical areas.

Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by Leslie Adler and David Gregorio

Our Standards: Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

