UK Government’s Covid Torture Enduring Waves of Abuse | covid





The appalling scale of abusive, intimidating and intimidating behavior of scientific and medical advisers to the UK government is revealed in a Guardian survey of pandemic experts.

Dozens of British advisers took photos at home and took photos shared online, and they ranged from organized online attacks such as suspicious parcels arriving in the mail (some with messages written on them) to acts of death threats and intimidation. explained the case.

Additional harassment included poignant tweets, emails and phone calls, hate mail, threats of violence, complaints to employers, referrals to General Medical Board scrutiny, abusive notes left in cars and shouting through mailboxes. Police have prosecuted a small number of cases in which individuals involved in certain threats have been identified.

Professor John Edmonds outside the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine. PHOTOGRAPH: REUTERS/Alamy

Torture was not the only target of torture. The abuse has spread to students, co-workers and families, including partners and children. One adviser who works as a GP said that the surgery receptionist was scornfully ridiculed by callers as a result of his advisory role.

In another instance, tortured children were repeatedly targeted by teachers who criticized parents for the government’s lockdown policies. The family did not file a formal complaint, as the child’s test performance depended on the teacher’s evaluation.

The Guardian survey surveyed more than 100 scientists, doctors, and other researchers contributing to the advice the Minister receives through agencies such as the Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies (Sage), the Modeling and Behavioral Sciences subgroup that supports Sage, and other expert groups. Sent. Organizations such as the New and Emerging Respiratory Virus Threat Advisory Group (Nervtag) and the Joint Committee on Vaccines and Immunizations (JCVI). Responses have been anonymized.

Three-quarters of 42 respondents suffered severe abuse of government policy, scientific views or research findings, often cited in the press or after speaking at public events such as parliamentary inquiries or webinars hosted by organizations such as the UK. Diverse royal societies.

Professor John Edmunds, an epidemiologist and Sage member at the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine, said in an article for The Guardian today that he and his juniors were regularly targeted by abusive emails. When the media mentions vaccination, especially in children, it writes that there is a possibility of a reaction. However, this only happens if you choose your opinion in the right-wing press, especially the Daily Mail.

One of the advisers interviewed received death threats on Twitter, which were reported to the police and suffered horrendous abuse whenever they appeared in the media. Many were misogynistic and extremely offensive, the doctor said. I’ve never experienced anything like this before. I’m just doing my best to keep people from dying.

Although advisors are not involved in policy-making, most of their activity comes from those who feel more threatened by the government’s response to the pandemic than the pandemic itself. Many advisers say abuse is at its peak whenever they openly talk about masks, vaccines, covid treatments, circuit breakers, or lockouts.

With a surge of threatening behavior at the beginning of last year’s pandemic, government security experts have been asking advisers about how best to protect themselves, including how to increase computer security and improve personal safety by varying working hours and hours. explained. Check the route they used and under the car before driving.

Some advisers have undergone home and workplace security reviews and have installed alarms and 24-hour surveillance cameras linked to local police stations. Many universities have hired private security companies to help keep professionals safe and keep activists and protesters out of business. Government cybersecurity experts have removed some sensitive material posted online, but this is not always possible.

Many advisors have reported the tide of hate through Twitter and email. I hope your family will die, bastards like you should be held accountable and paid the price for killing our children with the vaccine and going back to where they came from. . Mainstream media have at times fueled the activity by highlighting worst-case scenarios or launching their own attacks on torture, justifying the abuse of social media trolls.

Although the survey found no clear evidence that women were more abused than men, some were less willing to explain their experiences. Many men were astonished at the intensity and nature of the abuse against women they knew. One person said there seems to be a huge gender disparity in which women are targeted far more than men.

Despite the harsh abuse, some advisers have balanced criticism by emphasizing that they have also received public acclaim, appreciation, and support. It was said by one person who had vaccinated me against a lot of hate.

George Freeman, Secretary of Science. Photo: Tayfun Salc/ZUMA Press Wire/REX/Shutterstock

Science Secretary George Freeman said the abuse was horrendous. He said: All of us who value our freedom and democracy should shout this out. Scientists and physicians should be held accountable for decisions made in good faith by ministers responsible to Congress.

Shadow Sciences Minister Chi Onwurah said the attack was completely unacceptable and the government desperately needed a much-delayed online safety legislation to respond to misinformation.

While many advisers praised the Cabinet Office and the Sage Secretariat for establishing an extensive support mechanism, some thought they would have received warnings and security advice before joining.

Out of interest, some scientists have considered bowing their heads, refusing to be interviewed, and withdrawing from public discussion. But most said the abuse had little effect or even emboldened them. “Anything that motivated me to be more involved,” said one advisor. Obviously my voice was being heard and having an impact.

Another has said that if you stop talking and don’t give advice, something else will fill that void and become misinformed, misleading, etc. Do we tolerate and allow them to take over and endanger people’s lives?

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theguardian.com/world/2021/dec/31/uk-governments-covid-advisers-enduring-tidal-waves-of-abuse The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

