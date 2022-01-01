U.S. Airlines Struggle With Omicron Disruption On Last Day Of Year





Travelers are seen under a PSA advice mask wearing in a lobby during the holiday season as the Omicron variant of the coronavirus threatens to increase the number of cases at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport in Atlanta, Georgia, United States, December 22, 2021. REUTERS / Elijah Nouvelage

Register now for FREE and unlimited access to Reuters.com

Register

Dec.31 (Reuters) – Thousands of flights in the United States and abroad were delayed or canceled on Friday, adding to travel disruption during the holiday week due to inclement weather conditions and increased cases of the variant of the Omicron coronavirus.

More than 3,090 flights were canceled worldwide by early evening Friday, including nearly 1,550 flights within the United States or entering or departing, according to an ongoing count on the flight tracking site FlightAware. com. In total, there have been over 8,650 flight delays worldwide.

The Christmas holidays are usually a peak time for air travel, but the rapid spread of the highly transmissible variant of Omicron has led to a sharp rise in COVID-19 infections, forcing airlines to cancel flights as as pilots and crew in quarantine.

Register now for FREE and unlimited access to Reuters.com

Register

The sudden arrival of Omicron has resulted in a record number of cases in countries around the world. Transportation agencies across the United States are suspending or reducing service due to COVID-19 staff shortage as the Omicron variant rises across the country.

The number of new COVID-19 cases in the United States has doubled in eight days to a record 329,000 per day on average, according to a Reuters tally. During the same period, the number of hospitalized COVID patients increased by 32% and reached an all-time high in Maryland, Ohio and Washington, DC

As of Thursday alone, 23 states, Puerto Rico and Washington, DC set pandemic records for new cases, according to the Reuters tally.

New York State reported more than 74,000 cases of COVID-19 on Thursday from more than 336,000 tests at a 22% positivity rate, Governor Kathy Hochul said.

New York announced last week that it would severely limit the number of people allowed in Times Square for the New Year’s Eve celebration, which culminates with the fall of a giant crystal ball at midnight, marking the start of the New Year.

“We’ve reduced the crowd density. It’s a safer way to do it,” Tom Harris, president of the Times Square Alliance, told CNN Friday. New York City Mayor-elect Eric Adams will be sworn in after the ball drops.

Some critics, however, have expressed concerns about the continuation of the celebrations, given the high positivity rate.

The increase in COVID-19 cases in the United States has caused some companies to change course from previous plans to increase the number of employees working from their offices starting next week. Chevron Corp (CVX.N) was set to begin a full return to power from Jan.3, but told employees this week it was postponing plans to an unspecified date.

Cabin crew, pilots and support staff at U.S. airlines are reluctant to work overtime during the vacation travel season despite offers of significant financial incentives. Many workers fear contracting COVID-19 and do not appreciate the prospect of dealing with unruly passengers, some airline unions have said.

In the months leading up to the holidays, airlines were courting employees to ensure a strong workforce, having laid off or laid off thousands of people in the past 18 months as the pandemic crippled the industry.

Register now for FREE and unlimited access to Reuters.com

Register

Reporting by Kanishka Singh in Bengaluru Additional reporting by Katanga Johnson in Washington, Liz Hampton in Denver and Lisa Shumaker in Chicago Editing by Matthew Lewis and Rosalba O’Brien

Our Standards: Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.reuters.com/markets/commodities/covid-driven-flight-delays-cancellations-persist-2021s-final-day-2021-12-31/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos