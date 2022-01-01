United States celebrates New Years with Covid wave, scaled-down celebrations, travel issues





As the United States prepared to ring the bell in 2022, the country set a new record for daily coronavirus cases, New Year’s celebrations were curtailed, and travel plans were halted due to the pandemic.

The United States recorded a record 584,545 new coronavirus cases on Thursday in a week as the country broke new case records for three consecutive days, according to an NBC News data analysis. On Thursday, the 7-day moving average of new daily coronavirus cases was a record 342,768, the third day in a row of a record seven-day average.

Prior to this week, the highest 7-day average was January 11, 2021 at 257,583.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the omicron variant accounted for 58.6% of all Covid cases in the country during the week ending December 25, while the delta variant accounted for 41.1% of cases.

As of Friday afternoon, there were more than 1,400 cancellations of flights within, to or from the United States, with more than 2,880 cancellations worldwide, according to the tracking site FlightAware. That compared to about 1,400 cancellations in the United States for all day Thursday, the Associated Press reported, adding that the total of cancellations in the United States since Christmas Eve has risen to more than 9,000. .

Thousands of flights have been canceled in the current chaos of vacation travel, with airlines blaming the spread of the omicron variant and adverse weather conditions for the disruption.

New York City, where there are a record high number of Covid cases amid the national outbreak, will welcome 2022 with a scaled-down celebration in Times Square following the ban on revelers last year.

We want to show we’re moving forward and we want to show the world that New York City is pushing its way through this, said Mayor Bill de Blasio, whose last day in office is Friday, on Thursday. the “TODAY” program. The mayor cited the city’s high vaccination rate as the reason a small number of masked revelers could attend the celebration this year.

The city capped attendance at 15,000, a far cry from the tens of thousands of years leading up to the pandemic that would mark New Years in Times Square to watch the ball fall.

Meanwhile, Atlanta officials have canceled the New Year’s Eve Peach Drop for the third year in a row.

In consultation with public health officials, we have made the very difficult decision to cancel the Peach Drop, Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms said in a statement this week. As positive Covid-19 cases increase, I encourage everyone to be safe, get vaccinated, and follow CDC guidelines.

And San Francisco has canceled the New Years fireworks display this year due to the spate of cases.

While we are all naturally anxious to celebrate a New Year with the usual New Years Eve fireworks display in San Francisco, we must remain vigilant in doing all we can to stop the spread of the COVID-19 variant Omicron, a London Mayor Breed said in a statement. this week. By canceling the New Year’s fireworks display, we are reducing everyone’s exposure to Covid-19, while ensuring the continuity of public safety operations throughout the city.

