The new 2022 Range Rover Sport: specs and UK release date





Land Rover has just pulled the seat off its fifth-generation Range Rover, but the company already has another new car ready for use. The next-generation Range Rover Sport will feature on the show floor following the brand’s flagship off-roader at the end of 2022, featuring the same design language and technology.

When it finally goes on sale, the new Range Rover Sport will rival everything from the BMW X5 to the all-electric Audi e-tron. Land Rover will achieve this breadth of capabilities by moving its SUVs to a new Modular Longitudinal Architecture (MLA) that can accommodate 48-volt mild hybrid, plug-in hybrid and all-electric powertrains.

Jaguar Land Rover has previously announced that it will collaborate with BMW on electric drive units for its next-generation vehicles. The electric Range Rover is expected to hit UK showrooms in 2024, and we expect the electric Range Rover Sport to follow closely behind it, using the same EV technology as the upcoming BMW i5 and i7 sedans.

Buyers will also get a performance-oriented SVR badge variant, as seen in the gallery’s sporty prototypes. Despite the brand’s focus on electrification, we expect this model to take a more outdated approach to performance featuring the same twin-turbocharged 4.4-liter V8 engine found in the BMW X5 M competition. .

Land Rover has already confirmed that the same engine will power the full-size Range Rover. Of course, the same is true if only the BMW’s 523bhp exterior has been scaled down. But given the Sport SVR’s compact performance, it can get up to 616 horsepower the engine can produce, and its performance is on par with the fastest version of the X5.

The new 2022 Range Rover Sport: design and interior

The previous Range Rover Sport was one of Land Rover’s best-selling models, selling nearly 2:1 over the full-size Range Rover. In Jaguar Land Rovers’ most recent financial results, it was the second best-selling car after the Evoque.

As such, Land Rover didn’t throw old sports styling books out the window. These prototypes still have a lot of camouflage, but their styling looks evolutionary, mixing the sleek SUV look of the current model with a few cool styling tweaks borrowed from the British brand’s other cars.

The overall length of the wheelbase is the same, appearing to be less than 3m, but the car’s front and rear overhangs are much shorter. The fake panels also hide a steeper sloping roofline and a larger tailgate spoiler.

Specifically, the sports nose is closer to the Velar, which shares a slim grille and narrow headlamps, and the rear appears to borrow horizontal wrap-around taillights. Pop-out door handles are another new addition to the latest Range Rover Sport. Our exclusive images show what your new car will look like once the wrap is peeled off.

We also sent spy shots from Auto Express leader Peter Siu, which showcases the new Range Rover Sports interior and infotainment screens. The setup in question appears to be that JLR recently introduced the Pivi Pro system with an 11.4-inch touchscreen, which is expected to be used in the group lineup of next-generation MLA-based models.

Now read all the latest news on the all-electric next-generation full-size Range Rover.

