US pledges to help Ukraine consolidate border with Russia and Belarus (report)





The United States has pledged to help Ukraine strengthen its border security as tensions continue to escalate with Russia and Belarus.

Ukraine’s border service estimates the project will cost around $ 20 million due to the purchase of video recording systems and drones, as well as personal protective equipment for border guards, Reuters reported.

And Stars and Stripes reported that the United States flew two Air Force spy planes over the country’s eastern border this week before a second conversation between President Biden and Russian President Vladimir Putin, the first once such a flight was operated in Ukrainian airspace.

Satellite images released on November 8 showed that Russia was assembling around 90,000 troops near the Ukrainian border, prompting NATO allies to prepare for a possible invasion. This number rose to 100,000 in one week.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has warned that Russia will face “massive consequences” if it carries out an invasion similar to the seizure of Crimea in 2014.

BIDEN, POUTINE TALKING BY PHONE THURSDAY, WEEKS AFTER THE VIDEO CALL

“I can just say that based on the past, we have real concerns about what is going on in the present,” Blinken explained. “And it would be a big mistake for Russia to repeat what it did in 2014.”

Putin accused the United States and its NATO allies of fueling hysteria over the issue and of creating tensions through their own troop movements. He asked NATO to provide assurances that if Ukraine joined the organization, NATO would not establish “strike bases and weapons systems” in Ukraine to threaten Russia.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy participates in a commemoration ceremony at the monument of Heroes of the Hundred Heaven, activists killed during the anti-government protest against the Euro Maidan revolution in 2014, in Kiev, Ukraine, on November 21, 2021. (Photo by STR / NurPhoto via Getty Images)

“This poses an ultimate threat to Russia as the flight time of missile strikes will be reduced to seven to 10 minutes, and that is simply not enough time to react,” said Rebekah, former intelligence officer of the Defense Intelligence Agency (DIA) for Russian doctrine and strategy. Koffler, told Fox News.

And strengthening border security would strengthen Ukraine against problems with Belarus, which saw Belarusian defense ministry summon Ukraine military attaché on 5 December for possible “repeated violations” of airspace. Belarusian.

RUSSIA INDICATES PLAN B FOR CERTIFICATION OF PIPELINE NORD STREAM 2 IS NOT AN OPTION

“The military attaché has been informed that the Ukrainian side is avoiding a dialogue to resolve the differences … which is very worrying,” the ministry said.

Experts suspect coordination from Moscow as part of a strategy to increase tensions in the region and distract from Russian activities near Ukraine.

“These are events fabricated through strategic manipulation over a long period of time to create the conditions under which opportunities to make them even more volatile,” Michael Ryan, former deputy assistant secretary at Fox News, told Fox News. Defense for European and NATO policy. “And some of the tools have proven to be very effective because they create such an emotional reaction in Europe, migration being one of them.”

Russian President Vladimir Putin addresses an extended meeting of the Board of Directors of the Russian Defense Ministry at the National Defense Control Center in Moscow, Russia, December 21, 2021 (Mikhail Tereshchenko, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP)

Some critics say Biden pays too much attention to what’s going on overseas and not enough on his own country’s borders.

US, RUSSIA APPLY TO STRATEGIC SECURITY TALKS IN JANUARY

Representative Madison Cawthorn, RN.C., said Americans should focus more on the southern border than on the Russia-Ukraine border.

“Instead of being the world’s police force, some people want to say, ‘Oh my God, well, you know what, there’s this terrible border crisis in Ukraine and Russia, Vladimir Putin, blah blah,'” Cawthorn said. during his speech at AmericaFest at Turning Point USA in Phoenix. “I don’t care. Really not.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“I love Eastern Europe, I’m sure it’s a great place, but until we secure our own southern border, I don’t care about the border dispute in Ukraine,” he said. -he adds.

The State Department did not respond to a request for comment from Fox News.

Fox News Adam Shaw, Kyle Morris and Caitlin McFall contributed to this report.

