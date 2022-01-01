UK Covid cases rise to nearly 190,000 in last day of 2021 | covid





The number of confirmed Covid cases in the UK continues to rise in the last days of 2021, with 189,846 new records reported in the previous 24 hours.

The number of new cases was 189,213 on Thursday and 183,037 on Wednesday, the second straight day after the number of new cases reported exceeded 180,000, but the latter included a backlog of cases recorded before and during the Christmas period in some countries. Experts say the latest figures likely include the first infections that occur when people hang out on Christmas and Boxing Day.

NHS England also said on 29 December that 2,370 Covid-19 hospitalizations in the UK increased by 90% per week, the daily total was the highest since 29 January. In waves last winter, admissions peaked at 4,134 on January 12.

Experts say the actual number of infections is likely to be higher because the daily number of cases does not include reinfections and not everyone infected is symptomatic and tested.

According to figures on Friday, 203 people reported that they had tested positive for COVID-19 within 28 days. Thursday’s data recorded 332 deaths, a sharp increase from Wednesday’s 57, explaining in part that NHS England has not reported hospital deaths since December 24.

The number of COVID-19 cases in the UK increased from 11,452 the previous day to 12,395 on the 12th. In Scotland, as of Thursday, the number of people hospitalized for COVID-19 rose to 859 from 810 the day before.

One in 25 people in the UK contracted the coronavirus before Christmas, according to a new estimate from the Office for National Statistics (ONS) on Friday.

ONS said that in the week ending December 23, approximately 4% of the community had contracted the coronavirus, equivalent to around 2,024,700 people, based on swabs collected from randomly selected households in the UK. A week ago, it was estimated that about 1 in 35 people were infected.

