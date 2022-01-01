Biden tells Putin US and allies will react “decisively” if Russia invades Ukraine





President Biden told Russian President Vladimir Putin in a phone call on Thursday that the United States and its allies would react “decisively” if Ukraine were invaded, the White House press secretary said, Jen Psaki. A senior administration official said Biden and Putin have agreed to a “streak of strategic stability dialogue.”

The call comes as Russia has built up troops along the border with Ukraine and US intelligence has warned that Russia could invade Ukraine as early as January.

Meanwhile, a U.S. official confirmed to CBS News that a U.S. spy plane flew over Ukraine on Thursday, which followed another flight on December 27. The flight was carried out by a JSTARS aircraft, which is a radar aircraft specially designed to track movements on the ground.

In a statement, the US European Command said it regularly operates planes in the Black Sea region in support of “various US and coalition intelligence objectives.” The US European Command said the event was planned in advance and “not in response to a specific event.”

The senior administration official said Biden had charted two paths, one focused on democracy and the other focused on deterrence and “significant costs and consequences if Russia chooses to continue the invasion. of Ukraine “.

President Biden speaks with Russian President Vladimir Putin Adam Schultz / AP

The senior administration official said the tone of Biden’s appeal with Putin was “serious and substantial” and that its main aim was to set “the tone and content of the diplomatic engagement” planned for next month. The upcoming talks will “determine more precisely the contours” of areas where there can be an agreement between the two leaders, the official said.

Mr Biden urged Putin to defuse tensions with Ukraine, and the official said the United States is “really focused on actions and indicators, not words” and will continue to prepare for any decision. taken by Putin concerning Ukraine.

The United States will continue a “period of very intensive consultation” with its allies over the next week ahead of the NATO-Russia Council talks, the senior administration official said.

“There will be very careful and very intensive coordination transparency between our partners and allies,” the official said.

Russia has assembled around 100,000 troops near the Ukrainian border. Despite recent reports that the Russians have withdrawn 10,000 troops from the area, the senior administration official said the White House was “very concerned” about the “significant presence of Russian troops” along the border.

CBS News reported that the 10,000 withdrawn troops are only a fraction of the number still remaining at the border.

David Martin, Fin Gomez and Fritz Farrow contributed to this report.

