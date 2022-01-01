Omicron increased risk of hospitalization, vaccine protection: UK study





On December 28, 2021, as the Omicron strain of coronavirus spreads worldwide, a government advertisement posted at a bus stop in London is encouraging people to get a booster shot for the COVID-19 vaccine.

Buk Balchichi | SOPA Images | light rocket | Getty Images

A large study published by British health authorities on Friday found that people infected with Omicron require less hospital treatment than those with Delta.

According to the latest data from the UK Health Security Agency, the risk of hospitalization for people infected with Omicron is about one-third that with the Delta strain. The study analyzed more than 528,000 omicron cases and 573,000 delta cases in the UK from 22 November to 26 December.

However, senior medical adviser Susan Hopkins warns that it is too early to draw any definitive conclusions about the severity of the disease caused by omicrons.

Hopkins said, referring to the UK’s National Health Service, “The increasing contagiousness of omicrons and the rising number of cases in the UK in people over the age of 60 means that there is likely to be significant pressure on the NHS in the coming weeks.” .

The World Health Organization (WHO) on Wednesday warned that it is too early to conclude that Omicron is lighter than previous strains of coronavirus. WHO’s case manager for Covid, Dr. Abdi Mahamud said Omicron has so far infected most of the young people who usually develop a less serious disease.

“We all want the disease to be milder, but the populations affected so far are younger. We don’t know yet how they behave or how vulnerable they are in the elderly population,” Mahmoud said at a reporter’s briefing in Geneva.

A new UK study also shows that the coronavirus vaccine reduces the risk of hospitalization at Omicron overall, but the extra dose provides the highest level of protection. The latest data add to the growing evidence showing that the vaccine still provides a significant level of protection compared to those who were affected by omicron but not vaccinated.

Studies have shown that a single dose is 52% effective in preventing hospitalizations due to omicron mutations, while a double dose is 72% effective. However, after 25 weeks, both doses were weakened, resulting in a 52% effectiveness in preventing hospitalization.

The additional dose significantly increases the prophylactic effect, the study adds, and is 88% effective in preventing hospitalization two weeks after the injection.

The UK Health Security Agency concluded in its report that “protection against vaccine-induced hospitalization is excellent for omicron mutations”.

However, the FDA has found that the current vaccine is less effective at preventing symptomatic infection in Omicron than the delta variant. The AstraZeneca vaccine, approved in the UK but not approved in the US, does not provide protection against symptomatic infection of Omicron 20 weeks after the second dose.

Pfizer and Moderna’s vaccines, the most widely administered injections in the United States, are only about 10% effective in preventing symptomatic infections starting from Omicron 20 weeks after the second dose. However, the booster dose increases protection and is up to 75% effective in preventing infection 2-4 weeks after the third dose. However, the booster fades after about 10 weeks, providing 40-50% protection against symptomatic infections, the study found.

British Health Minister Sajid Javid said unvaccinated people were eight times more likely to be hospitalized for COVID-19.

