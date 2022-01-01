The American residence of the accuser of Prince Andrew involved in his sexual abuse trial against him





New York – Lawyers for Virginia Giuffre filed their response to documents earlier this week in which Andrew’s attorneys say she actually lives in Australia, where she has resided for almost two of the past 19 years.

Lawyers for the prince have said the lawsuit she filed in August in Manhattan federal court in which she claimed the prince sexually assaulted her multiple times in 2001 should not continue until he does. would not have been determined if she was qualified by Residence to bring a lawsuit in the United States.

They have already asked a judge to dismiss the trial on several grounds, claiming the prince had never sexually assaulted Giuffre.

The prince’s lawyer, Andrew Brettler, called the lawsuit “without merit”.

But Giuffre’s attorneys have called the action of Andrew’s attorneys to temporarily halt the trial’s progress toward trial a “transparent attempt to delay the discovery of his own documents and testimony.”

They said the prince had claimed he had no documents that would meet the majority of requests from Giuffre’s lawyers, including any communication with British socialite Ghislaine Maxwell or the late financier Jeffrey Epstein or regarding his travels in Florida, New York or various locations in London.

British Prince Andrew is seen in a file photo with Virginia Giuffre (center) and Ghislaine Maxwell. Andrew said he didn’t remember meeting her. Giuffre says this now-familiar photo of Andrew with his arm around her as a young woman is proof to the contrary. Andrew suggested the photo could have been faked. Characteristics of Rex

And they said he also denied having any documents to support a claim he had a medical inability to sweat, an alibi he offered in a media interview.

But The Telegraph, a British newspaper, reports that they are asking Andrew to submit medical reports on this claimed condition.

As for Giuffre’s residence, her attorneys said her home is in Colorado, where her mother resides, and noted that she was registered to vote there. They said these facts and additional evidence establishes his Colorado citizenship.

A message requesting comment has been sent to the prince’s lawyers.

Maxwell, 60, was convicted Wednesday on charges of sex trafficking and conspiracy after a month-long trial. Her lawyers had argued that she was named as a scapegoat by the U.S. government after Epstein committed suicide in a Manhattan federal dungeon in August 2019 while awaiting trial on sex trafficking charges.

Maxwell was arrested a year later.

In October, British police decided to take no further action against Andrew after reviewing evidence presented in New York court by Giuffre.

Mark Stephens, a British lawyer who has followed the case closely, said police in London knew that since it is not illegal in the UK to have sex with a 17-year-old teenager, she should have proved that Andrew knew Giuffre was being tricked into pursuing the royal. He said the Met’s decision shows they apparently didn’t believe there was enough evidence to prove it.

