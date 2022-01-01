China’s Tencent acquires stake in British digital bank Monzo





Chinese tech group Tencent recently acquired a stake in international investor Monzo to participate in a funding round that values ​​the UK digital bank at $4.5 billion.

The move, unveiled on Friday, underscores the rapid recovery of Monzo’s fortune after a tough start of the epidemic that undermined Monjo’s values ​​and even sparked external warnings that it could struggle to survive.

TS Anil, CEO of Monzo said, “With the backing of some of the best names in the investment community, we are starting the next year with great ambitions and we are just getting started.”

Tencent, China’s largest company and one of the most active tech investors, has built up a significant global fintech portfolio in recent years, including stakes in Argentine personal finance app Ualá, French startups Qonto and Lydia, and South African challenger bank Tyme.

The investment in Monzo is part of an additional $100 million to $500 million in additional investments led by the Abu Dhabi Growth Fund first reported by the Financial Times in early December.

The Chinese group’s move follows a £919m deal to acquire the British game developer Sumo Group, which produced titles for Sony, Microsoft and Sega in July.

The owner of Shenzhen-based Chinese messaging service WeChat has spurred its acquisitions over the past year as Beijing has diversified its portfolio of global tech companies, even as Beijing has stepped up its scrutiny of the Chinese tech group.

Monzo’s latest funding, first reported by Sky News, reflects a surprising rebound in valuation to £1.25 billion in February after a sharp decline in card transactions from £2 billion in 2019.

The online bank has announced a statutory net loss of £130 million for 2020, a 13% increase compared to 2019. EY, then auditor, has warned of “significant uncertainty” about its ability to continue operating for the second year in a row. concern.

weekly newsletter

Sign up for our weekly newsletter #fintechFT for the latest news and views on fintech from FT’s worldwide network of correspondents.

Sign up here with one click.

Monzo has also faced regulatory challenges over the past year, including a Financial Conduct Authority investigation into possible anti-money laundering law violations.

In October, it withdrew its US banking license application after regulators said it was unlikely to be approved.

Investors, however, focused on success, with sales doubling in 2021 compared to the previous year. A quarter of revenue came from new products launched during the pandemic, including business and premium accounts, as they sought diversification.

They are also exploring new developments, such as platforms for individual investors to invest in stocks, according to those familiar with the matter. The plan is just an exploratory stage, but it could include cryptocurrency trading.

However, Monzo’s valuation still lags behind its major UK digital rival, Revolut, which reached a value of $33 billion in a July funding round led by SoftBank’s Vision Fund 2 and Tiger Global Management.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.ft.com/content/d05f927b-8d33-4572-8cd3-af4c3d447f37 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos