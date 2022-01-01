Novavax to submit EUA application for COVID-19 vaccine to US FDA next month





Vials with a sticker that read “COVID-19 / Coronavirus Vaccine / Injection only” and a medical syringe can be seen in front of a Novavax logo displayed in this illustration taken on October 31, 2020. REUTERS / Dado Ruvic / Illustration

December 31 – Novavax Inc (NVAX.O) will submit a request to the United States Food and Drug Administration to authorize its COVID-19 vaccine next month, further delaying the submission it had expected by the end of this year.

The company’s announcement on Friday follows the submission of final data related to the vaccine’s manufacturing processes to the regulator, which is a prerequisite for applying for an Emergency Use Authorization (EUA).

Novavax had to delay its submission to the United States several times due to development and manufacturing delays. A report released earlier this year said the methods Novavax used to test the effectiveness of its vaccine did not meet regulatory standards. Read more

Data released in June from an advanced U.S. trial showed the vaccine to be over 90% effective against a variety of coronavirus variants of concern, including Delta.

The company said its vaccine was effective in generating an immune response against the Omicron variant, according to initial data, suggesting that the existing COVID-19 vaccine may help fight the new variant.

But it will continue to develop a bespoke vaccine for Omicron and plans to begin clinical studies in the first quarter of 2022.

The biotech company received $ 1.6 billion from the U.S. government in 2020 to cover testing and manufacturing of a potential COVID-19 vaccine, with the goal of delivering 100 million doses. (https://reut.rs/3yHnJLr)

The two-dose protein-based vaccine has so far obtained clearances from regulators in the European Union and the World Health Organization.

It has also obtained authorizations in India, Indonesia and the Philippines, where Serum Institute of India, a partner of Novavax, will supply.

Novavax is also awaiting approval in Japan, where its vaccine would be manufactured and distributed by Takeda Pharmaceutical (4502.T).

