US officials ask AT&T, Verizon to delay 5G wireless due to aviation safety concerns





A Verizon contract team installs 5G telecommunications equipment on a tower in Orem, Utah, U.S. December 3, 2019. Photo taken December 3, 2019. REUTERS / George Frey / File Photo

Register now for FREE and unlimited access to Reuters.com

Register

WASHINGTON, Dec.31 (Reuters) – U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg and Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) chief on Friday asked AT&T (TN) and Verizon Communications (VZ.N) to delay the introduction scheduled for 5 January of the new 5G wireless service on aviation safety issues.

In a letter seen by Reuters on Friday, Buttigieg and FAA administrator Steve Dickson asked AT&T chief executive John Stankey and Verizon chief executive Hans Vestberg for a maximum two-week delay in the process. part of a “proposal as a short-term solution to advance the coexistence of 5G deployment in the C-band and safe flight operations.”

The aviation industry and the FAA have raised concerns about potential 5G interference with sensitive aircraft electronics like radio altimeters that could disrupt flights.

Register now for FREE and unlimited access to Reuters.com

Register

“We call on your companies to continue to suspend the introduction of commercial C-band service for a short additional period of up to two weeks beyond the currently scheduled rollout date of January 5,” the letter said.

Verizon and AT&T both said they received the letter and reviewed it. Earlier on Friday, the two companies accused the aerospace industry of seeking to hold the deployment of C-band spectrum “hostage until the wireless industry agrees to cover the costs of upgrading altimeters. obsolete “.

Buttigieg and Dickson said that, as part of this framework, “commercial C-band service would begin as planned in January with some exceptions around priority airports.”

The FAA and the aviation industry would identify priority airports “where a buffer zone would allow flight operations to continue safely while the FAA completes its assessments of potential interference.”

The government would work to identify “mitigations for all priority airports” to allow most “large commercial aircraft to operate safely in all conditions”. This would allow deployment around “priority airports on an ongoing basis” – aimed at ensuring activation by March 31, barring unforeseen issues.

The operators, who won the spectrum in an $ 80 billion government auction, had previously agreed to precautionary measures for six months to limit interference.

On Thursday, the Airlines for America trade group asked the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) to stop the deployment of a new 5G wireless service around many airports, warning that thousands of flights could be disrupted: “The potential damage for the airline industry alone are staggering.

Sara Nelson, president of the Association of Flight Attendants-CWA, representing 50,000 flight attendants from 17 airlines, called the Transportation Department’s proposal “a good move to successfully implement 5G without using the traveling public. (and the crews on their flights) as guinea pigs for two systems that must coexist without question for safety. “

Wireless industry group CTIA said 5G is safe and the spectrum is in use in around 40 other countries.

House of Commons transport committee chairman Peter DeFazio on Friday backed the airline group’s petition warning that “we cannot afford to experiment with aviation safety.”

Register now for FREE and unlimited access to Reuters.com

Register

Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by Rosalba O’Brien and Lisa Shumaker

Our Standards: Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.reuters.com/business/aerospace-defense/us-officials-ask-att-verizon-delay-5g-wireless-over-aviation-safety-concerns-2021-12-31/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos