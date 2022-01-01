Happy New Year: UK enters 2022 despite Covid restrictions.





Admire the spectacular fireworks and drone displays that light up the skies of London, the capital of London in 2022.

London welcomed the New Year with spectacular fireworks and drone displays over the River Thames, but people are urging people to stay out of the house as cases continue to rise across the UK.

The capital’s mayor, Sadiq Khan, canceled the Trafalgar Square fireworks display due to the spread of the coronavirus, and the public was instructed to watch it on TV instead.

The organizers had promised a private event, but when the 11 o’clock clock struck midnight, the London skyline suddenly lit up with colorful fireworks and the famous Shard cast colorful beams across the city.

The shards have projected colorful beams of light across the city as they count down to 2022.

Fireworks soar over the Millennium Bridge and Old Royal Naval College, and colorful drone displays illuminate the sky.

The event saw a crowd gather along the Southbank. Even though there were far fewer numbers than before the coronavirus.

Big Ben also made a major comeback at midnight after completing restoration work after a long silence.

As with last year, the 2022 welcome party had to be muted amid various restrictions in England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland due to a surge in cases of Omicron Covid mutants.

Many have traveled to the UK to celebrate the night as the UK has some of the most relaxed restrictions in the UK during the New Year period.

The UK New Year’s Eve party was approved after Health Minister Sajid Javid announced that there would be no new restrictions before January 1.

Boris Johnson urged the public to do a side flow test and apply a booster jab ahead of Friday night.

“Everyone should have a New Year’s Eve, but be careful and wise, get tested, ventilate and think of others, but above all else, get a booster.”

Despite London’s famous fireworks display not held in the city center, crowds flock to Leicester Square, Covent Garden, Soho and other popular areas.

In Newcastle, laser-lit city displays by award-winning artist Seb Lee-Delisle are projected over the famous Millennium and Tyne Bridges.

After the fireworks are canceled, as part of the New Year’s Celebration, a laser show controlled by citizens through the app will be held until 10 p.m. on New Year’s Day.

Tonight in the UK, people traveling by taxi or public transport are instructed to wear a face mask, although not required, in bars, nightclubs or restaurants.

Anyone going to a UK nightclub must show their NHS Covid Pass.

Scotland’s traditional Hogamanay celebrations have been canceled this year and many New Year’s Eve street parties have been canceled due to restrictions on the number of people attending the event.

The Scottish government has urged people to stay at home as much as possible, limiting all gatherings to a maximum of three generations.

But the Scots didn’t let the rules weaken their spirits, and many found themselves in pubs and bars in small groups enjoying a quieter night out in the city

In Northern Ireland, nightclubs are closed on New Year’s Eve and dancing is prohibited in entertainment venues.

If you are going to the restaurant, please limit the number of tables to 6 people and must be seated for table service.

In Wales, nightclubs are also closed, allowing up to 30 people for indoor events and 50 people for outdoor events.

Groups of 6 or less can meet in pubs, cinemas and restaurants, and licensed buildings may only provide table service.

