Bradie Tennell withdraws from U.S. figure skating championships





Reigning US figure skating champion Bradie Tennell has withdrawn from next week’s national championships with a chronic right foot injury, ruling her out of Olympic considerations unless she requests a berth in the team.

Tennell, the top American woman at the 2018 Olympics (ninth place), has not competed this season due to the injury. She recently detailed her struggles since appearing in July.

This morning I made the most difficult decision of my life to withdraw from the national championships due to my ongoing foot injury, was posted on Tennells social media on Friday. I don’t really know how to put words to how I’m feeling right now. I normally try to keep things light, but it hurts. I hate to give up when the going gets tough, but time hasn’t been my friend this year and now it’s run out. Over the past six months, I have consistently been on and off the ice as we strive to identify and correct exactly what is wrong with my foot. I’ve seen expert doctors across the country in California, Colorado Springs, Boulder, Portland, Chicago, and Boston. I changed start-ups to try to alleviate some of the pain. I have tried many different treatments, some of which worked a little, some didn’t work at all. As summer turned into fall and then fall into winter, I refused to give up. I thought that if I kept pushing I would be able to overcome the pain enough to be constantly on the ice, training in the sport I love. And while I have done everything in my power to try to be ready for the national championships, I have to listen to what my body is telling me and accept that I will not be able to compete next week. I will continue to work for good health and wish everyone the best of luck next week. I will be cheering on ALL of the USA team as best they can as they make their way to Beijing.

Tennells’ absence leaves four main contenders for three Olympic spots, Alysa Liu, two-time United States champion, 2018 Olympian Karen Chen and Mariah BellandAmber Glenn, the last two silver medalists of the United States.

Tennell said last week, as she was preparing to compete in the national championships, that she had considered the petition process. If Tennell decides to present a petition, it will need to be submitted next Friday night.

Tennell, 23, also said she will continue to compete beyond this season. If she does and makes the 2026 Olympic team, she will be the oldest U.S. Olympic singles skater since 1928, according to Olympedia.org.

Tennell is the first American woman not to defend her national title since Sasha Cohenin 2007, and the first not to do so in an Olympic year since Michelle Kwanin 2006. Kwan was the last American figure skater to successfully claim a place in an Olympic team after not competing in the nationals.

I’ll be back, posted Tennell. I haven’t finished fighting.

