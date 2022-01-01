British New Year’s Celebrations 2022: Tony Blair, Covid-19 Specialist and Olympic Athlete on British List of Honors





After serving as Prime Minister from 1997 to 2007, Blair is appointed Knight Fellow of The Most Noble Order of the Garter, the oldest and highest ranking British Knight. “It is a great honor to be appointed as the Most Valuable Knight Fellow of the Order of the Garter, and I am deeply grateful to Her Majesty,” Blair said in a tweet posted by the Tony Blair Institute.

Appointments made by the Queen were regularly awarded to the former prime minister, according to the UK Press Association (PA).

The New Year’s Honors List is published by the British Cabinet and recognizes British excellence in fields ranging from arts and sports to science and politics.

According to the royal family, the list is republished every two years, once in the new year, and again on the Queen’s birthday.

This year’s list includes those who have made significant contributions to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Knights have been knighted to UK Chief Medical Officer Professor Chris Whitty and Senior Medical Associate Professor Jonathan Van-Tam.

UK Health Security Agency chief executive, Dr. Jenny Harries and Dr. June Raine has both become good people.

Olympic gold medalist in sports, Tom Daley, was appointed OBE for his service to “diving, LGBTQ+ rights and philanthropy.”

Daley appeared on YouTube in December 2013, and almost eight years later, the British are proud of the LGBT expression he witnessed at this year’s Tokyo Games.

“When I was a kid, I felt like an outsider, I felt different, and I felt like I couldn’t be anything because who I was wasn’t what society wanted me to be,” he said this summer. .

“And I hope to give young children hope to see LGBT people performing at the Olympic Games. Not so frightening and frightening and lonely, I hope to see you, whoever you are, wherever you are. Because I did, you “I can be an Olympic champion,” he said.

Daly’s diving partner and fellow gold medalist Matty Lee received an MBE.

After Queen Elizabeth II won the US Open in September, teenage tennis star Emma Radukanu will receive the MBE, hailed as “outstanding”. A total of 1,122 people received New Year’s greetings.

Honors system, description

Knights and wives may be the best-known recognitions, but according to the British government, there is a hierarchy of ranks in the honor system.

At the highest level is the Companion of Honor, awarded to those who have made significant contributions over a long period of time in the arts, sciences, medicine or government.

Next, the distinction of knights or widows is awarded to those who have made long-term national contributions deemed inspiring or significant.

According to the British Government, the Commander-in-Chief of the British Empire (CBE) is for those who have played “a prominent but lesser role at the national level, or a leading role at the regional level”.

The Order of the British Empire (OBE) is for those who play an important role in local activities and thereby become nationally known in their chosen area.

Membership in the Order of the British Empire (MBE) is for outstanding achievement or service to one’s community.

Finally, the British Empire Medal (BEM) is for those who have made “real” service to the community, including volunteer work or innovative work.

