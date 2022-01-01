Covid Updates: Omicron Leads New Virus Cases In US To Daily Record





WHO warns of tsunami of Delta and Omicron infections The World Health Organization has said the circulation of these coronavirus variants could lead to a rapid increase in infections, but the agency added that the first data showed that vaccines continued to provide protection against serious illness and death.

Right now, Delta and Omicron are twin threats that are spiking cases to record numbers. Which, again, leads to peaks in hospitalizations and deaths. I am very concerned that Omicron being more transmissible, circulating at the same time as Delta, is leading to a tsunami of cases. These infections occur in both vaccinated and unvaccinated people. However, it seems that vaccines are still proving to be protective because even though the numbers are increasing exponentially in many countries, hospitalizations and, even among inpatients, the need for ventilation, the need for intensive care, it does not appear to be going up proportionately. We still cannot predict what this virus will do in people who have no previous immunity, whether due to a vaccine or a natural infection.

The World Health Organization said the circulation of these coronavirus variants could lead to a rapid increase in infections, but the agency added that the first data showed that the vaccines continued to offer protection against serious diseases and death.CreditCredit … Kriston Jae Bethel for The New York Times

The World Health Organization warned on Wednesday that the continued circulation of the Delta variant and the emergence and rapid spread of Omicron could create a tsunami of infections that could overwhelm health systems, even though senior U.S. officials health officials pointed out that early data showed Omicron infections produced milder disease.

The global average for new cases hit a new record high of more than 930,000 on Tuesday, according to a New York Times database. The previous record was over 827,000, reached at the end of April.

Source: Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) at Johns Hopkins University, US and local health agencies. Daily cases are the number of new cases reported each day. The seven-day average is the average of one day and the previous six days of data.

Delta and Omicron are now twin threats that are pushing cases to record numbers, leading to spikes in hospitalizations and deaths, WHO director-general Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told a press conference in Geneva. I am very concerned that Omicron, being highly transmissible and spreading at the same time as Delta, is leading to a tsunami of cases.

But alongside the warnings, US officials and leading scientists at the UN agency said the first data from where Omicron was spreading offered cautiously positive signs.

Dr Rochelle P. Walensky, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, told a White House press conference that although cases had increased by about 60% over the past week, to reach about 240,000 recorded cases each day, hospitalizations and deaths hinted at a milder wave of the virus.

Although our cases have increased significantly from last week, hospitalizations and deaths remain relatively low at this time, she said, noting an average of seven days of hospitalizations of 9,000 per day, which is a increase of about 14% from last week. The seven-day average of daily deaths stood at about 1,100 per day, she added, a drop of about 7%.

This could be because hospitalizations tend to delay cases by about two weeks, she said, but could also be due to early indications we’ve seen in other countries like South Africa. South and UK have milder Omicron disease, especially in those vaccinated and boosted.

Citing a series of international studies showing more moderate Omicron results, Dr Anthony S. Fauci, chief medical adviser to President Bidens, said at the same press conference that the pattern and disparity between cases and hospitalizations strongly suggest that there will be a lower hospitalization-to-case report when the situation becomes clearer.

WHO scientific director Dr Soumya Swaminathan said the first real-world data indicated the link between the number of infections and hospitalizations had been broken.

She warned that the evidence on Omicron was only emerging. We still can’t predict what this virus will do, she said.

As it became increasingly clear that those vaccinated were infected with Omicron, meaning that there was a reduction in the ability of vaccines to neutralize the virus, the first evidence on the protection that vaccination could provide were positive.

Vaccines, she said, always seemed to protect against serious illness and death. But it was a complicated equation that had to take into account a multitude of factors, including the clinical vulnerability of those infected, and there simply wasn’t enough data.

Dr Mike Ryan, WHO’s emergency program chief, said Omicron has yet to make its way into all parts of society, including the most vulnerable and unvaccinated populations.

Outbreaks of Omicron around the world, he said, started mostly in younger age groups and the variant is only now spreading to older populations.

I think we will always see a decoupling of cases and serious illnesses, he said. But the large number of cases daily, the force of the infection could lead to an increase in the number of patients and increased pressure on health systems.

He also noted that even in countries where vaccines were plentiful, there were large pockets of unvaccinated people, and it was simply too early to know if Omicron itself is less virulent than previous variants.

Dr Tedros said the ongoing narrative that it’s milder or less severe could be dangerous, as high transmission rates alone could lead to increased hospitalizations and deaths.

We must not undermine the bad news with the good news, he said. There are both elements here.

Marc Santora and Noah Weiland

