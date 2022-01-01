Madison’s ski jumper wins US Olympic trials, may travel to Beijing soon





MADISON, Wisconsin (WMTV) – A Madison-born ski jumper will soon know whether she will compete in the rapidly approaching Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics.

The Olympic dream is one more step towards reality for Anna Hoffmann, 21, after winning the US Olympic ski jumping trials in Lake Placid over Christmas weekend.

It was just the perfect time to be able to show off all of our hard work and really have some fun on the hill, Hoffmann said.

Although she won the trials, she is not guaranteed a place at the Olympics. The Nordic women’s team of the United States is expected to earn a quota spot for Hoffmann to attend the games. Quota places are allocated to the 40 best women in the world, with each country being able to obtain a maximum of 4 places. Currently, the United States does not have a seat quota.

The last chance for American women to win quota spots is at a World Cup competition this weekend in Europe. Hoffmann is expected to know by Sunday whether or not she is going to Beijing.

I think it would mean a lot to me just to be that this is what I have dedicated my whole life to and seeing how amazing the sport has progressed has been and being a part of it now has a very special place in my life. heart, Hoffmann said.

Still, Hoffmann says that regardless of the outcome, she’s proud of how far she has come. It would be great to go, but I also know that I can make those dreams come true of being on the world stage in many other competitions and so no matter what, it happens, ”said Hoffmann.

She grew up training at the Blackhawk Ski Club in Middleton and won two National Junior titles before graduating from Madison Memorial High School in 2018.

Hoffmann now lives in Salt Lake City and is studying biology at the University of Utah. She trains in Park City with the United States Nordic team and travels the world competing in the World Cup circuit. Last year she qualified for the world championship in Germany.

Hoffman said that no matter where she is, the spirit of Badger State always stays with her. It’s really special to be a Midwestern skier and I think the pride runs very deep, Hoffmann said. Women’s ski jumping became an Olympic sport in 2014 and Hoffmann hopes to pave the way for more female ski jumpers to step onto the world stage. It’s one of my biggest goals is to make sure I’m a part of that and to be an advocate for young athletes, young female athletes and to keep the flow of athletes going, Hoffmann explained.

The 2022 Winter Olympics begin on February 4. The Beijing ski jump runs from February 5 to 14.

