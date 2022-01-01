Covid News: ‘Speed ​​up UK production!’ Redwood smoke rises as China uses test meltdown | UK | News





The news comes as the UK is seeing an unprecedented shortage of self-testing COVID-19 kits as omicron variants of the deadly virus spread across the UK. Many stores, pharmacies, and NHS online services have announced that kits are not available, causing worried and frustrated citizens to visit multiple sites to check availability.

Workingham Conservative MP Sir John Redwood tweeted his concern, saying, “Why are so many COVID-19 test kits coming from China?”

He added: “Can the NHS accelerate more domestic production as it buys too much, all at the cost of providing more UK jobs and income?”

Health Minister Sajid Javid has promised action on the current lack of testing for coronavirus, and scientists have warned of the impact of the New Year’s Eve celebrations on the number of coronavirus cases.

Javid said the government would triple the supply of lateral flow tests to 300 million per month by February, but as the current shortage persists, “I anticipate the need to restrict the system at certain points over the next two weeks.” added.

Professor Ravi Gupta, a clinical microbiologist at the University of Cambridge, told Sky News: “Of course, the likelihood that an individual is in a social environment and positive on New Year’s Eve because there are already many cases is that they have been potentially negative in the last 24 hours. Even if it is, it is a fairly high number.”

The professor added the following about the impact of not testing before attending the New Year’s Celebration. .”

“So personally, I’m very worried about what will happen next year,” he said.

Ministers have repeatedly encouraged the public to test themselves using a lateral flow device (LFD) before attending meetings or meeting vulnerable relatives.

However, recently, many pharmacies are complaining that diagnostic kits are not repeatedly provided online and cannot be obtained.

Some pharmacies have reported that employees have been abused and humiliated for not being tested.

Labor has accused the government of leading “the playful thing” with a large public struggling to get it tested, despite a minister putting the test at the center of the government’s efforts to control the spread of Omicron.

Demand for testing has also increased due to the change in quarantine rules that allow people to escape from self-quarantine as long as two negative cross-flow tests are conducted in 7 days instead of 10 in self-isolation.

In a letter to lawmakers on Wednesday evening, Javid acknowledged that 183,037 new infections were recorded on Wednesday, putting a serious strain on the system as the number of omicron variants continues to rise.

The Minister of Health wrote: “Given the huge demand for LFDs over the past three weeks, we expect the system to be capped at certain points over the next two weeks to manage the daily supply with new tranches. Supply released on a regular basis every day”

Amid warnings that PCR tests used to identify new cases of the virus are not available in many parts of the country, Javid also emphasized that the capacity of these tests has increased significantly, from 530,000 per day in November to up to 700,000 per day.

Unlike Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland, Westminster’s ministers have decided not to put new restrictions on the public before the new year.

There is growing concern among NHS leaders about their ability to handle the surge in cases.

A total of 11,452 people have been hospitalized for Covid-19 in the UK as of Thursday, according to the latest statistics from NHS England.

Still, the number of daily visitors in December was 2,082, the largest increase since February 3.

There is growing evidence that omicron causes less severe disease than earlier strains of coronavirus, including the previously dominant delta.

However, some scientists are concerned that the sheer number of COVID-19 cases could burden the NHS, even if a smaller percentage of people need treatment.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson said about 90% of people hospitalized for COVID-19 have never received a vaccine booster.

