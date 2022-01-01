Uncontrollable Russian rocket could strike US next weekend





On December 27, the Russian Angara A5 rocket took off from the Plesetsk Cosmodrome. Image: Russian Ministry of Defense

An uncontrollable Russian rocket returns to Earth and could strike the United States, Europe, Asia and even Australia on Friday; possible impact sites in the United States include San Francisco, Denver, Dallas, Miami, Las Vegas and New York; it might even strike near the Hawaiian Islands. Scientists tracking the rocket say the rocket is expected to hit Earth around 11:20 am ET on Monday, January 10; it is also possible that it strikes from Thursday evening January 6 or until Wednesday evening January 13. As the data is analyzed, the impact area (s) will be refined, as will the time of impact. In previous uncontrollable rocket strikes, scientists were able to provide the area and time of the actual impact a few hours in advance.

As the potential impact date approaches, more accurate predictions will be made showing where the rocket will be ahead and at impact. For an out of control rocket that previously hit Earth, the Aerospace Corporation made this map showing where the rocket could strike before it did; anyone under a blue or yellow line could have been hit by the uncontrollable rocket. Image: Aerospace company

On December 27, the Russian Angara A5 rocket took off from the Plesetsk Cosmodrome. Named after a Siberian river, the Angara rocket is the first heavy launcher used by the Russian space agency Roscomos in decades. The December 27 launch was the giant rocket’s third test flight. While the launch was flawless, a rocket from the upper stage failed to fire.

While the Angara’s first two stages fired as intended, the third stage, a Persei rocket, failed to fire a second time. While the first fire helped place the dummy payload it was carrying into low earth orbit, the failure of the second fire failed to place the dummy payload into geostationary orbit. Instead, the 20-ton mass tumbles to Earth uncontrollably.

According to NORAD, short for North American Aerospace Defense Command, the rocket and tumbling payload were numbered “50505” and are currently in orbit with a perigee of 180 km and an apogee of about 200 km.

Russian newspaper Moskovsky Komsomolets wrote: “… the 20-ton blank or what is left will sink gently for another two or three weeks, until most of it with the remaining fuel burns in the dense layers of the earth. ‘atmosphere. Where will the remains fall is a question. Moskovsky Komsomolets was once the newspaper of the Communist Party youth organization; after 1991 it was privatized and has since been owned by its current editor-in-chief Pavel Gusev.

The SATFLARE tracking site sketched the potential orbital trajectory of the out-of-control Russian rocket, with predictions provided by Joseph Remis. it is possible for the rocket to crash anywhere under any of the lines above and around the United States. Image: SATFLARE

Commercial and private entities, such as SATFLARE, N2YO.com and Aerospace Corporation are tracking the out of control rocket and providing maps and statistics about it on their respective websites.

This is not the first time that an out of control rocket has threatened the United States. In May, the main stage of the Long March 5 returned to Earth in an uncontrolled fashion. While much of the rocket stage burned on reentry, some parts survived reentry and impacted Earth.

Because the Earth is covered with more water than land, there is a better chance that an uncontrollable rocket will strike the ocean rather than inhabited land areas. While the odds are in favor of this uncontrollable rocket impacting an uninhabited area, it is too early to say for sure whether or not this will be the case with this Russian rocket.

