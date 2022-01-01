UK reports nearly 190,000 new Covid cases as records break again





189,846 new confirmed cases on Friday (Photo=Metrographics)

The UK has reported another record daily total of new coronavirus cases.

After testing positive for COVID-19 in the 24-hour period from Friday, there were 189,846 new infections and 203 deaths in 28 days. This compares to 122,186 new cases and 137 deaths last week.

The latest update comes as hospital admissions in the UK rise to their highest level since January. According to data from NHS England, on 29 December the UK’s Covid-19 hospital admissions rose 90% to 2,370 per week and the highest since 29 January.

However, it is well below the second high of 4,134 on January 12, despite more record-breaking cases being reported.

Separate data from the National Bureau of Statistics (ONS) showed that in the week ending December 23, there were about 2.3 million confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the UK, up from 1.4 million the week before and the highest since similar figures began in the fall. 2020.

Meanwhile, separate data from NHS England showed that there were 24,632 NHS hospital trust staff who were either infected with the coronavirus on Boxing Day or in need of self-isolation.

NHS Coalition chief executive Matthew Taylor said the NHS is facing an increasing storm of covid hospital admissions and illness, coupled with an increasing number of frontline workers taking sick leave.

He has no doubts that the entire system is overheating, although the NHS plans to boost it once again for patients with additional support from the new Nightingale Surge Hub, community services and virtual wards.

It appears that the government has decided not to increase restrictions in the UK, but it is important to act in a way that does not exacerbate an already dangerous situation.

According to ONS data, it is estimated that around 2.3 million people in the UK have contracted COVID-19 in the week ending December 23 (Photo: AP)

The growing absence of staff has raised political calls for the Prime Minister to convene an emergency government cobra meeting without delay to advance a comprehensive rescue plan.

LDP health spokeswoman Daisy Cooper said health services had reached a tipping point, adding: Governments must give due attention to this crisis.

Government statistics show that across the UK on Monday (27 December) 1,915 Covid-19 hospital admissions rose 62% per week, the highest since February 8, according to government statistics.

On Wednesday (29 December) there were 11,918 hospital admissions for COVID-19 in the UK, up 44% per week, the highest since March 2.

According to figures from NHS England, as of 8 am on New Year’s Eve in the UK, there were 12,395 hospitalized people with COVID-19.

This is a 68% increase from a week ago and the highest since February 25.

Professor Stephen Powis, NHS UK Medical Director, said the health service is building a Nightingale surge hub in hospitals across the country and recruiting thousands of nurses and reservists.

Across the UK, 1,915 Covid-19 hospital admissions rose 62% per week on Monday (Photo: Reuters)

He added: While we don’t yet know the full scale of the growing number of omicron cases and how this will affect people who need NHS treatment, the number of coronavirus patients admitted to hospitals hit a 10-month high as they grapple with rapidly increasing employee absenteeism. I did. We are doing everything possible to empty our beds and take people to the homes of our loved ones, and last week we had hundreds of more beds emptied every day compared to the previous week.

The NHS is preparing for a war and employees are preparing for the worst, but COVID-19 absences among NHS employees have nearly doubled in the past two weeks, and it will be essential to keep as many colleagues as possible on the front line and to minimize absenteeism. will be in the next few weeks.

Despite coronavirus concerns, New Year’s celebrations are taking place around the world.

Professor Powis also urged people to vaccinate against the Covid-19 vaccine, with 397,554 boosters and tertiary doses reported in the UK on Thursday.

There are currently over 33.9 million booster doses and tertiary doses in the UK, and about 64% of adults now have either a booster or a third dose.

ONS figures released on Friday show that around 1 in 25 households in the UK have contracted Covid-19 in the week through December 23.

One in 25 people equates to around 2 million, the highest number since ONS began estimating the UK’s level of infection in May 2020.

More than 33.9 million boosters and tertiary doses have now been delivered in the UK (Photo: AFP via Getty)

Meanwhile, ministers have been warned that they must be prepared to impose restrictions at a rapid pace as the NHS takes emergency measures to deal with a possible surge in COVID-19 cases.

Chris Hopson, chief executive of NHS Providers, said trust leaders are aware that the UK government has not yet crossed the threshold for introducing additional measures in the UK, but that additional capacity is being created in case hospital pressures increase. .

In Scotland and Wales, nightclubs are not allowed to attend New Year’s Eve parties and have restrictions on hospitality.

However, UK ministers have decided to abandon measures beyond the UK Government’s Plan B, which include mandatory COVID-19 passes for large events, increased wearing of masks in public places and working from home.

