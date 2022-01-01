UK: Partygoers followed Omicron’s wrath, urging him not to travel to England for the new year.





Officials have warned onlookers in Scotland and Wales to think twice before traveling to England for the new year, and how four UK regions are taking a completely different approach to coronavirus restrictions amid record infections and surges in hospitalizations emphasized that it is taking again.

Despite the rapid spread of highly contagious omicron mutations, Prime Minister Boris Johnson has focused on frequent self-testing and an expanded vaccine booster program to control the spread of the infection, instead of resisting the UK’s tightened restrictions.

Meanwhile, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland, which have set their own public health rules, imposed new restrictions this week, closing all nightclubs and limiting social gatherings. Bars and pubs had to go back to table service only. In Edinburgh, which traditionally hosts one of Europe’s biggest New Year’s Eve parties, people are encouraged to stay home.

There is no official travel ban to prevent party goers from going to the UK on Friday, but Scotland’s deputy chief, John Swinney, said the trip would be “a course of misconduct”.

Opinions are divided over whether Prime Minister Johnson’s Conservative government has taken the risky gamble of not enforcing stronger coronavirus measures in the UK.

Statistics UK estimated on Friday that around 1 in 25 people in the UK (about 2 million people) contracted the virus in the week before Christmas. The figure soared to one-fifteenth that of the capital, London, the organization estimates.

According to figures released on Friday, the number of hospitalized COVID-19 cases in the UK reached 12,395, up 68% from the previous week and the highest since February. New daily confirmed cases broke another record at 189,846 and the government reported an additional 203 deaths.

NHS provider director Chris Hopson said: “The number is growing faster and faster, but the absence of seniors with many critically ill is of great comfort.”

However, immunologist and government science adviser Peter Openshaw warns that UK hospitals have not yet reached the “threshold” of overwhelming, but “seems to be reaching it very quickly.”

Prime Minister Johnson has urged people to go out on Friday and get a quick coronavirus test before meeting other people, or if possible, celebrate outdoors. Fireworks have been canceled in London for the second year in a row, but there were plenty of parties going on and many were still expected to gather in London late in the afternoon.

Some believe Johnson’s strategy is risky and that large crowds gathering indoors on New Year’s Eve will likely further increase infection.

Dr Azeem Majeed, head of primary care and public health at Imperial College London, said: “Given that we are currently approaching 200,000 cases per day, this is very risky. The community transmission rate is high. Times Radio.

Health officials say the government has reached its goal of providing booster vaccinations to all adults in the UK by 31 December. About 82% of children aged 12 and over in the UK got a second dose of the vaccine, officials said.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.euronews.com/2021/12/31/uk-party-goers-urged-not-to-travel-to-england-for-new-year-as-omicron-rages The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos