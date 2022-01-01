Flu makes a comeback in US after unusual year off





Flu season has arrived in the United States, after taking an unusual year off. Flu-related hospitalizations are on the rise and at least two child deaths have been reported.

Last year’s flu season was the lowest on record. COVID-19 protective measures such as school closings, distancing, masks and canceled trips have likely prevented the spread of the flu.

“It’s shaping up to be a normal flu season,” said Lynnette Brammer. She studies influenza-like illness for the United States Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Child deaths, said Brammer, are “sadly what we would expect when influenza activity resumes. It is a sad reminder of how serious the flu is.”

In the exceptionally mild flu season last year, only one child died. Two years ago, 199 children died from the flu and 144 the year before.

In the most recent data, the most severe influenza activity was in the US capital, Washington, DC The number of states with high influenza activity has increased from three to seven. Recent data shows high influenza activity in New -Mexico, Kansas, Indiana, New Jersey, Tennessee, Georgia and North Dakota.

The type of influenza virus this year appears to be causing the greatest amount of serious illness, especially among the elderly and the very young, Brammer said.

The flu hiatus last year made planning for this year’s flu shot more difficult. Brammer said it is too early to know whether small changes to the flu virus this year will affect the effectiveness of the flu vaccine.

“We will have to see what the impact of these small changes will be,” she added. “The flu shot is your best way to protect yourself against the flu. “

Early signs are showing that fewer people are getting the flu shot this year compared to 2020. Brammer said that with hospitals already affected by COVID-19, it’s more important than ever to get the flu shot and take other security measures.

Cover your cough. Wash your hands. Stay home if you are sick, “she said.” If you do get the flu, there are antivirals you can talk to your doctor about that can prevent serious illness and help you stay out of it. ‘hospital.”

I am Jonathan Evans.

Jonathan Evans adapted this story for Learning English based on an Associated Press report. Susan Shand was the editor.

__________________________________________________

Words in this story

unfortunately adv. used to say that something bad or unlucky happened

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://learningenglish.voanews.com/a/flu-is-making-a-comeback-in-us-after-an-unusual-year-off-/6374657.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos