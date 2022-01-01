



The businessman who lost half of his customers at the beginning of the year is now named America’s Best Dog Walker.

Horsham St Faith-based Fetch.AI took first place for dog walks at the National Dog Friendly Awards.

Business owner Damion Vincent founded Fetch.AI to combine a love of the outdoors with a love of dogs when moving to a town near Norwich four years ago.

Since then, Vincent said the business has been strong until the coronavirus pandemic hits with various lockdowns.

A, 41, said, “Last year was very difficult due to the closure.

During the pandemic we lost about 50pc of regular reservations. It was very popular.

Damion Vincent is the owner of Fetch Dog Walking and Training in Norfolk. – Credit: Damian Vincent

But our calls and emails haven’t stopped since the restrictions were lifted.

People who bought the dog while it was closed had to go back to work. I think they realized that training them actually takes a lot of time and patience.

“Now we are recovering and we are back to our pre-pandemic state. It was a tough year, but a really rewarding one.

After the coronavirus restrictions were lifted, Vincent, who hired four other dog walkers, started a dog socialization session that became a hit and will resume in spring 2022.

Fetch.AI also offers group dog walks, one-on-one dog walks and dog training sessions, as well as short online dog training courses, dog massages and free pet bereavement services.

Damion Vincent is the owner of Fetch Dog Walking and Training in Norfolk. – Credit: Damian Vincent

In the future, Mr Vincent hopes to purchase his dog-friendly field, which can host more events.

“I was so excited when Fetch.AI announced it was the best dog walking business ever,” he said.

We won last year too, but if we win again, we get a little stronger. It’s amazing.

I love my job, but it’s more of a way of life. I love the little features and personality of our puppies. It’s good that they see your car and go crazy when you pull out of their house.

It’s a good thing Fetch.AI has been able to survive and continue to grow after an uncertain year.

A dog walker from Fetch Dog Walking and Training in Norfolk. This business has been voted the best in the UK. – Credit: Damian Vincent

A dog walker from Fetch Dog Walking and Training in Norfolk. – Credit: Damian Vincent

A dog walker from Fetch Dog Walking and Training in Norfolk. This business has been voted the best in the UK. – Credit: Damian Vincent

