New UK data shows that Omicron’s risk of hospitalization is one-third that of Delta.





A new analysis of more than 1 million COVID-19 cases in the UK shows that the risk of hospitalization for patients with the omicron strain of coronavirus is about one-third that for the delta strain.

The study, published Friday by the UK Health Security Agency in conjunction with the University of Cambridge’s MRC Biostatistics Department, looked at 528,176 omicron cases and 573,012 delta infections.

“In this analysis, the risk of hospitalization was lower for Omicrons with symptomatic or asymptomatic infections after 2-3 doses of vaccine in this analysis, and 81% … hospitalization after 3 doses compared to unvaccinated Omicron cases,” the UKHSA said. The risk is reduced,” he said. said.

However, analysis showed that the vaccine provided “significantly lower” protection against symptomatic infection of Omicron than Delta.

“The protection against hospitalization, especially after booster vaccination, is far greater than protection against symptomatic disease,” he said.

According to figures released on Friday, the number of hospitalized COVID-19 cases in the UK reached 12,395, up 68% from the previous week and the highest since February. The number of new daily cases reached another record 189,846, and the government reported an additional 203 deaths.

Hospital admissions are starting to increase as the new strain spread, but the government says it believes the new strain is milder than the Delta.

“It is too early to draw any definitive conclusions about the severity of the hospital, and the increased contagiousness of Omicron and the growing number of people over 60 in the UK means it is still likely to put significant pressure on the NHS in the coming weeks.” said Susan Hopkins, UKHSA’s chief medical advisor.

People are walking in Soho, London on December 30, 2021. (Jonathan Brady/PA via AP)

But Chris Hopson, director of NHS Providers, told The Times:

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has urged people to get a quick coronavirus test before going out on Friday or meeting other people or, if possible, to celebrate New Year’s Eve outdoors. Fireworks have been canceled in London for the second year in a row, but there were plenty of parties going on and many were still expected to gather in London late in the afternoon.

Some believe Johnson’s strategy is risky and that large crowds gathering indoors on New Year’s Eve will likely further increase infection.

The Chief of Primary Care and Public Health at Imperial College London, Dr. Azeem Majeed told Times Radio that it is very risky, given the fact that it is now approaching 200,000 cases per day.

Health officials say the government has reached its goal of providing booster vaccinations to all adults in the UK by 31 December. About 82% of the UK’s people aged 12 and over have had a second dose of the vaccine, officials said.

