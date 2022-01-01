American Golden Girls actress Betty White has died aged 99





Actress Betty White, who has made American television audiences laugh for more than seven decades, appearing in popular sitcoms “The Golden Girls” and “The Mary Tyler Moore Show”, has died, US media reported on Friday . She was 99 years old.

The Emmy-winning pioneering actress enjoyed one of the longest careers in showbiz history: she began appearing regularly on television in 1949 and had a voice role in “Toy Story 4” in 2019 .

“Even though Betty was about to turn 100, I thought she would live forever,” her agent Jeff Witjas told People magazine in a statement.

“I will miss her terribly, as will the animal world she loved so much.

“I don’t think Betty was ever afraid of dying because she always wanted to be with her most beloved husband Allen Ludden. She believed she would be with him again.”

TMZ, citing police sources, said she died at her home on Friday. The cause of death was not immediately revealed.

The news sparked a wave of tributes, with President Joe Biden calling her “a lovely lady.”

“Ninety-nine – as my mother would say, God loves her!” he told reporters.

White was an early producer on the 1950s sitcom “Life With Elizabeth”, in which she also starred.

Then, as a nonagenarian, she interacted with much younger fans on Instagram.

“It’s amazing that I’m still in this job and that you still support me! White told the 2018 Emmys.

In all, she won five prime-time Emmy Awards, two daytime awards including one for Lifetime Achievement, and a Regional Emmy in Los Angeles.

White, whose halo of blonde-white hair and light blue eyes were instantly recognizable to American viewers, has adopted a variety of characters onscreen.

She went from being a 1950s housewife in “Elizabeth” to a man-hungry ’70s TV personality in “Moore” to a doe-eyed’ 80s retiree ‘Golden Girl’.

In real life, she loved delivering irreverent one-liners.

Asked late-night host David Letterman about her favorite hobbies, the longtime animal welfare activist replied, “(I love) playing with animals, especially. And the vodka is in some way. sort of a hobby. “

Golden girl

Betty Marion White was born on January 17, 1922 in the suburbs of Chicago. The family moved to California during the Great Depression.

White said her love of acting came from a school production, but credited her parents – a housewife and executive at a lighting company – with her comedic inspiration.

After a few years of modeling, as well as a stint in the American Women’s Voluntary Services during World War II, White moved on to radio gigs, reading commercials and playing small roles.

Her first regular television work came in 1949 on the variety show “Hollywood on Television”. A few years later, she co-created “Life with Elizabeth”.

It was early in her television career that White met Ludden, her third and final husband, who hosted the game show “Password”, in which she frequently appeared.

In fact, she became a staple of game shows in the 1960s and 1970s, before Moore called her.

White will win two Emmy Awards for portraying Sue Ann Nivens on the Press Room sitcom.

Career lightning struck again in the mid-1980s with “The Golden Girls,” about four older women sharing a house in Miami.

White was Rose Nylund, the native and often naive native of Minnesota who was the foil to the more sophisticated characters played by Bea Arthur, Rue McClanahan and Estelle Getty.

“Bea didn’t like me very much,” White said in an interview with HLN in 2011. “But I loved Bea and I admired her.”

White won another Emmy for the role of Rose.

Success late in life

As White grew older, she won over a whole new generation of viewers – the millennials who watched reruns of “Golden Girls” – with her sarcastic, sometimes bawdy wit.

Over the past decade, she has returned to the public eye, starring in TV Land’s “Hot in Cleveland” and hosting the hidden camera prank show “Off Their Rockers”.

She even returned to game shows on a revamped “To Tell The Truth” and was the face of an advertising campaign for the Snickers candy bar.

In 2010, at age 88, White became the oldest host on the longtime comedy show “Saturday Night Live” – ​​an experience she called “probably the funniest I have ever had.” have ever had and the scariest “.

Despite her prolific television career, White has only appeared in a handful of films, including “The Proposal” (2009) and the animated “The Lorax” (2012).

White attributed his long career to being “blessed”.

In addition to her multiple Emmy Awards, White was inducted into the Television Academy Hall of Fame in 1995.

She won three Screen Actors Guild awards, including a Lifetime Achievement Trophy in 2010, In 2011, she won a Grammy for the audio version of one of her books.

White and Ludden were married from 1963 until her death in 1981. The actress never remarried and did not have children.

