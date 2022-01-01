COVID-19: Infections crossed 2 million before Christmas – reports show that AstraZeneca has no effect on symptomatic omicrons for 20 weeks after second dose | UK News





According to the latest official data, COVID-19 infections in the UK soared to 2.3 million before Christmas. Because the new analysis highlighted the importance of the booster jab in the fight against Omicron.

The National Statistical Office (ONS) number of infections rose from 1.4 million weekly to December 23rd, the highest since similar records began in the fall of 2020.

At the same time, a study by the UK Health and Security Agency (UKHSA) found that the effectiveness of the vaccine decreased with the spread of omicrons. Two doses of AstraZeneca do not affect symptomatic infection from the strain, starting 20 weeks after the second. jab.

In the case of Pfizer vaccine and Moderna vaccine, the effectiveness dropped to 10% after the same period.

However, UKHSA analysis showed that both boosters provided good protection against hospitalization and reduced risk by 81% after the third jab.

The study also showed that the risk of hospitalization due to the currently prevalent omicron strain was approximately one-third that of the delta risk.

Health Minister Sajid Javid highlighted part of the analysis that unvaccinated people are up to eight times more likely to be hospitalized with COVID-19 than those who have recently received booster doses.

Image: Over 28 million people now have booster jabs.

According to the ONS infection survey, infection rates have increased in all four UK countries. It also showed:

• In London, in the week through December 23, there was a chance that around 1 in 15 people would test positive for COVID-19, the highest rate in the UK. The lowest rate in the UK was 1/45 in the Northeast.

• England had an overall infection rate of 1 in 25 and Wales, Northern Ireland and Scotland 1 in 40. The ratio between England and Scotland is the highest since records began.

• In the UK, infection rates were highest in both age groups, each dominated by a different mutation. And people aged 25-34 – more likely to be microns.

ONS figures were released on Friday along with tons of other data about the pandemic. They showed:

• The number of COVID-19 cases admitted to hospitals in the UK reached 11,452 on Thursday, the highest since 26 February.

• On 28 December, the proportion of COVID-19 patients who received primarily viral treatment in UK hospitals was 67%, down from 71% a week earlier and 74% in early December.

• The total number of people primarily receiving treatment for coronavirus is still growing, at 5,578, up 26% from the previous week. However, the number of COVID-19 cases has increased by 51%, but mainly they are receiving other treatments. 2,743

• 24,632 NHS hospital trust staff were infected with coronavirus or had to self-isolate on Boxing Day, up 31% from 18,829 a week ago and nearly double the 12,508 at the beginning of the month.

• NHS England revealed that by 30 December more than three-quarters (28 million) of eligible adults had received a booster jab.

‘Perfect Storm’

NHS Federation chief executive Matthew Taylor said health care is facing a “perfect storm” of rising COVID-19 hospitalizations and illnesses, along with rising employee absenteeism.

“The NHS plans to boost once again for patients with the new Nightingale Surge Hub, additional support from community services and virtual wards, but there’s no doubt the whole system is overheating,” he said.

“It appears that the government has decided not to increase restrictions in the UK, but it is important to act in a way that does not exacerbate the already dangerous situation.”

Professor Stephen Powis, NHS England’s National Medical Director, said: “The NHS is at war and staff are preparing for the worst. “I got as many of my colleagues as possible to stay at work,” he said. Minimizing absenteeism at the forefront will become essential in the coming weeks.”

‘There is hope’

One expert said he hopes the peak of the current number of patients can mean “relatively small” by the end of January.

Professor Paul Hunter, an infectious disease expert at the University of East Anglia, told Sky News: “We know that any epidemic that spreads really fast peaks very early, peaks, and generally falls off very quickly on the other side.

“There is hope that it will peak and then drop quickly. I don’t think it’s a hopeless hope. But I don’t think there’s any guarantee that it will happen for sure.”

After the current peak, Professor Hunter adds, the virus is likely to become “endemic here forever,” but “almost certainly will not.” spring”.

In South Africa, where the Omicron variant was first identified, the midnight-4 a.m. travel ban was lifted as the government determined that the country had passed its peak of recent infections.

Analysis by Ashish Joshi, health correspondent

Lack of staff is the biggest problem the NHS currently faces as it has to survive the winter.

These absences affect all community health settings, including hospitals, ambulance services, and mental health.

This adds to the tremendous pressure the NHS is already under.

The workload continues to grow, driven by hospitalizations, emergency attendance, and increased waiting lists for planned care.

And all of this before considering the most ambitious vaccination program in NHS history.

There is even better news about hospital discharges. More people are being sent home when they are medically healthy and bed occupancy is stable.

But the next few weeks will be crucial in determining the course of this pandemic phase.

We are seeing a record number of infections, which will lead to hospitalizations and deaths.

Vaccines will help lower these levels, but they will still rise.

Plans are being developed to deal with the surge, but the beds need staff.

That’s why tonight’s New Year’s Eve celebrations and real concerns about the potential for a new spike in infections are real.

