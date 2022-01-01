Top Trending Searches of 2021 Across All U.S. States





Global deforestation and forest growth over 30 years

Forests are our planet’s great carbon sequesters, and they are a key source of wildlife habitat and vital resources for people around the world.

But deforestation threatens this natural infrastructure, releasing carbon into the atmosphere while reducing the diversity of wildlife and making our environment more vulnerable to environmental disasters.

This graph examines global deforestation and forest growth over the past 30 years, mapping net forest change by country and region using data from the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations ( FAO).

The state of deforestation by region

Today, forests make up about 31% of the Earth’s total area, spanning 15.68 million square miles (40.6 million km). Over the past three decades, the world has lost just over 4% (685,300 square miles) of its forests, equivalent to an area roughly half the size of India.

Europe and Asia were the only two regions that experienced significant overall forest growth during this period, while Oceania saw no significant change and North and Central America experienced slight reduction.

Region Change in forest area (1990-2020) Percent change in forest area Asia + 146,718 km² + 6.10% Europe + 88,803 km² + 2.26% Oceania + 1,057 km² + 0.0015% North America and Central America-7,722 km²-0.27% Africa -409,268 square miles-16.64% South America and the Caribbean-501,932 square miles-15.40% World total-685,401 square miles -4.19%

Source: Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations

Africa, along with South America and the Caribbean, have been the regions most affected by deforestation, both having lost more than 15% of their forests in the past 30 years. This is largely due to the fact that these two regions have large forest areas available, the underlying land being in high demand for agriculture and livestock.

Although the net loss of forests globally is massive, the rate of forest loss has slowed over the past three decades. While an average of 30,116 square miles was lost each year between 1990 and 2000, between 2010 and 2020 that number fell to 18,146 square miles, showing that the rate of deforestation fell by nearly 40%. .

Countries and drivers of deforestation and forest growth

Despite an overall slowdown in deforestation, some countries in South America as well as Africa as a whole are still showing an increase in the rate of deforestation. It is in these regions where most of the countries with the greatest reduction in forest area are located:

Country Net change in forest area (1990-2020) Percent change in forest area Brazil-356,287 square miles-15.67% Indonesia-101,977 square miles-22.28% Democratic Republic of the Congo-94,495 square miles- 16.25% Angola-48,865 square miles-15.97% Tanzania-44,962 km2-20.29% Myanmar-41,213 km2-27.22% Paraguay-36,463 km2 -36.97% Bolivia-26,915 km2 -12.06% Mozambique-25,614 km2 -15.29% Argentina-25,602 km2 -18.84%

Source: Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations

Brazil, home to most of the Amazon rainforest, experienced a net loss of forest of 356,287 square miles, much of it fueled by farmers using the land to raise cattle for beef. An estimated 80% of the Amazon’s deforested land has been replaced by pasture, the resulting beef production is known to be one of the worst meats for the environment in terms of carbon emissions.

The other major driver of deforestation is seed and palm oil agriculture. These oils account for around 20% of global carbon emissions from deforestation, and their production, concentrated in Indonesia and Malaysia, is now spreading to other Asian countries with Africa.

As demand for beef and palm oil drives deforestation, initiatives such as the Central African Forest Initiative (CAFI) provide incentives to protect forest lands.

Some European Union countries as well as the United Kingdom and South Korea have pledged $ 494.7 million to six Central African countries (Cameroon, Gabon, Central African Republic, Democratic Republic of the Congo, Guinea Equatorial and Republic of Congo) to preserve their forests and pursue low-emission pathways for sustainable development. The initiative has so far seen $ 202 million transferred and an expected reduction of 75 million tonnes of CO2 emissions.

Forests and the climate crisis

Forests are estimated to absorb around 30% of global carbon emissions each year, making them the largest and most important carbon sinks we have on earth. When you combine this with the fact that deforestation contributes around 12% of annual greenhouse gas emissions, the importance of preserving forests becomes even clearer.

But we often forget how forests protect our environment by acting as natural buffers against extreme weather conditions. Forests increase and provide security for rainfall, making neighboring land areas considerably less susceptible to forest fires and natural droughts during hot and dry seasons, as well as floods and landslides during wet seasons.

With every dollar invested in landscape restoration yielding up to $ 30 in benefits, reducing deforestation and investing in reforestation is seen as an effective way to reduce the difficulty and costs of meeting protection goals. climate and environment. That’s without even considering the benefits of maintaining the world’s largest wildlife habitat and source of species diversity, the home of the nearly 70 million indigenous people who live in the forests and the livelihoods of 1.6 billion people. people who depend on forests every day.

Preserving and regrowing forests for the future

Despite the short-term acceleration of forest loss observed in 2020, there are positive signs of forest regrowth. A recent study found that previously deforested land can regain soil fertility in about a decade, and that the diversity of plants, trees and layered species can recover in about 25 to 60 years.

At the same time, in some cases these growing secondary forests can absorb more carbon dioxide than primary forests, raising hopes that a global reforestation effort can absorb more emissions than previously thought.

From better financial incentives for local farmers and herders to preserve forest areas to larger-scale policies and initiatives such as CAFI, tackling deforestation and promoting reforestation require a global effort. Reversing deforestation in the decades to come is an intimidating but necessary step towards stabilizing the climate and preserving the environment on which billions of animals and people depend.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.visualcapitalist.com/mapped-top-trending-searches-of-2021-in-every-u-s-state/

