Biden to hold talks with Ukrainian president as US warns Russia





Biden, a White House official, said: “Plans to meet by telephone with Ukrainian President Zelensky on Sunday to reaffirm US support for Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, discuss military strengthening of Russia to Ukraine’s borders and review preparations for upcoming diplomatic engagements to help defuse the situation in the region. ”

The call comes days before Russian and US officials meet in person in Geneva on January 10 amid a backdrop of Russian military build-up on the Ukrainian border and continuing tensions. Zelensky spoke with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken ahead of the call earlier this week.

Biden said on Friday he made it clear in his appeal with Putin that there would be a “heavy price to pay” if Russia invaded Ukraine.

“We have made it clear to President Putin that if he takes further action, goes to Ukraine, we will have severe sanctions. We will increase our presence in Europe with our NATO allies, and that will only be a heavy price to pay. that, ”Biden said after a New Years luncheon in Wilmington, Delaware.

Biden said Putin has agreed to three upcoming conferences in Europe, including US-Russian diplomatic talks led by US Assistant Secretary of State Wendy Sherman on January 10 in Geneva and Russia-NATO talks on January 12.

“What I got the impression was that he agreed that we would have three major conferences in Europe starting in the middle of the month with our senior staff linked to the OSCE (Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe), Russia-NATO advice as well as continuing discussions on our strategic doctrine. And so he didn’t disagree with any of this, “Biden said.

He said both sides have expressed their concerns, “but I made it clear that it could only work if it defuses, not escalates.”

During his call with Putin on Thursday, Biden urged him to take action to ease the crisis on Russia’s border with Ukraine, again warning of dire economic consequences if Putin proceeds with an invasion. Putin told Biden that introducing a new round of sanctions against Russia would amount to a “colossal mistake” that could lead to a complete breakdown in relations between the two countries, a Kremlin aide said.

The 50-minute phone call did not yield any major breakthroughs, U.S. and Russian officials later said, but did set the tone for upcoming diplomatic talks in person.

Blinken spoke to NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg on Friday “about the upcoming engagement with Russia in the NATO-Russia and US-Russia Council dialogue on strategic stability,” according to a reading from State Department spokesman Ned Price.

“The Alliance stands ready for a constructive dialogue with Russia, while remaining united to deter further attacks against Ukraine,” the text said.

Blinken spoke separately with Italian Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio and Canadian Foreign Minister Mlanie Joly on issues that included “Russian aggression against Ukraine,” according to Price.

During his call with Biden, Putin again gave little clue as to his intentions, officials said. Instead, the two men had what a US official described as a “serious and substantial” discussion, in which Biden charted two paths for Putin as he continued to amass Russian troops in the border with Ukraine: one a diplomatic route to de-escalation and another focused on deterrence through economic sanctions, strengthening the presence of US troops on NATO’s eastern flank and increasing assistance to Ukraine.

Which path is chosen “will depend on Russia’s actions over the coming period,” the official said, saying there would be “serious costs and consequences” if Russia continued its regional aggression.

Biden also told Putin that the United States did not intend to deploy offensive weapons in Ukraine, Ushakov said.

Putin “noted that this is one of the key points included in the project [on security guarantees Russia seeks]”, added Ushakov.

No less than 100,000 Russian troops remained amassed at the Ukrainian border, despite warnings from Biden and European leaders of grave consequences if Putin went ahead with an invasion. U.S. officials also said Moscow was engaged in a massive disinformation campaign aimed at undermining the Ukrainian government ahead of that country’s national elections.

This story was updated with additional information on Friday.

