The Prime Minister has promised to build on Brexit outcomes in 2022.





January 1, 2022 marks the first anniversary of the UK-EU Trade and Cooperation Agreement. Governments have used Brexit freedom to build a point-based immigration system, secure vaccine launches and enter into new trade deals around the world. PM promises to build on these achievements and move forward even faster in 2022.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said in a commentary commemorating the one-year anniversary of the UK-EU Trade and Cooperation Agreement (TCA) that the government will go further and faster to maximize the chances of Brexit.

The landmark agreement that came into effect a year ago today is the world’s largest zero tariff, zero quota trade agreement. This allows UK companies to trade freely with Europe and seize new trade opportunities with countries around the world.

Since the agreement was signed, the government has sought to capitalize on the new freedoms by eliminating bureaucracy in business, reforming EU rules and regulations, and facilitating foreign trade to create new jobs in the UK. The main successes are:

Reclaim border control by replacing freedom of movement with a point-based immigration system that attracts the brightest and best talent from around the world. Last year, we secured vaccine launches, streamlined procurement processes and avoided cumbersome EU bureaucracy to deliver the fastest vaccine launches across Europe. Signing new free trade agreements valued at over $760 billion with more than 70 countries, including groundbreaking deals with Australia and New Zealand, paving the way for a comprehensive and progressive agreement to a trillion-dollar Trans-Pacific Partnership. prepared. We are leading the way to end bureaucracy and bureaucracy, end the tampon tax, streamline complex EU alcohol tariffs, end the pound and ounce ban and restore the crown stamp on the side of the pint glass. The UK goes one step further than the EU and strengthens standards to improve environmental standards, animal welfare and product safety.

Having left the EU, the UK can now break free from the normative EU rules and build a regulatory framework that is best suited to our own interests.

As part of this effort, officials are reviewing thousands of individual EU regulations, which are automatically archived in post-Brexit legislation booklets, now known as EU maintenance laws, to see if they benefit people and businesses in the UK. Laws that do not meet this test are reformed or repealed.

Work is already underway across Whitehall to create a better regulatory framework and put the UK at the forefront of science and technology, along with a review of retained EU law. These include:

The UK is driving work on artificial intelligence, which is already at the forefront of global development, increasing investment and supporting research and development. It strengthens the UK’s potential as a global leader in the future of transport, including autonomous marine vessels, autonomous vehicles and drones, and modernizes obsolete vehicle standards. Building a pro-growth, credible data rights framework that is more appropriate and less burdensome than the EU GDPR. Introduce new agricultural systems and change the rules for gene-edited organisms to enable more sustainable and efficient agriculture and help produce healthier and nutritious foods. Reform medical device regulations to facilitate the development of new and novel devices by leveraging advanced technologies and software. This will ensure access to the world’s most innovative technologies for NHS patients while maintaining quality and safety.

These initiatives build on recommendations from the Task Force for Regulatory Reform, Innovation and Growth (TIGRR), led by Sir Iain Duncan Smith, who reported to the government earlier this year.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson said:

A year ago today, we entered into a new relationship with the EU through the UK-EU Trade and Cooperation Agreement, the world’s largest tariff-free, zero-quarter free trade agreement.

Our mission was only the beginning, as it was to maximize the advantages of Brexit so that we can thrive as a modern, dynamic and independent nation.

Replaced free movement with a point-based immigration system. By avoiding the slow EU process, we secured the fastest vaccine launch in Europe last year. And from Singapore to Switzerland, we negotiated ambitious free trade agreements to boost jobs and investment.

But that’s not all. From simplifying the EU’s incredibly complex beer and wine tariffs to proudly restoring the crown stamp on the side of the pint glass, it was all about reducing EU bureaucracy and bureaucracy and restoring common sense to our rules.

The work is not over and we need to keep the momentum going. In the coming year, our government will move even faster to deliver on the promises of Brexit and harness the tremendous potential of our new freedoms.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.gov.uk/government/news/prime-minister-pledges-to-build-on-brexit-achievements-in-2022 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos