UK Weather Forecast: New Year’s Day Breaks Record of Hottest Ever





The UK Meteorological Agency says the UK will record even more record-breaking temperatures on New Year’s Day with weather in the mid-teens after the record highs on New Year’s Eve.

Highest temperature expected to hit on New Year’s Day

Image: Andrew Thibay Liverpool Echo)

Brits are expected to enjoy more sunny days on New Year’s Day, with the record for the hottest January 1 being threatened, the weather service said.

Although the skies were cloudy and it rained heavily, England was unusually mild at the end of December, with temperatures reaching 15.8 degrees Celsius on New Year’s Eve, the hottest in Maryfield, Somerset and Nantwich, Cheshire.

Now, when people wake up from New Year’s celebrations, they can expect teenage temperatures and record-breaking warm days.

Temperatures on Friday reached 15.8C, beating the previous record of 14.8C reached in Colwyn Bay in 2011, and it was warm across the country.

Meteorological forecasters say temperatures could rise back to the mid-teens and surpass the New Year’s Day high of 15.6C.

The warmer temperatures are because the southwest winds move across the country.

The Bureau of Meteorology is forecasting highs of 14C or 15C.

As forecaster Craig Snell said: “It’s not outside the realm of possibility.

“It is the first time since December 2016 that it has recorded 15 degrees for three consecutive days. It was a long warm period.

“(For New Year’s Eve) I might break the record, but I was much more confident that we would see record temperatures on New Year’s Eve as the record for New Year’s Day is a little higher.

“It will still be an exceptionally mild start to 2022.”

Snell points out that average temperatures in December and early January are usually around 7 or 8 degrees Celsius, and the warmer temperatures this year are due to southwest winds sweeping across the country.

He added that while higher temperatures are generally local, “many places” saw highs of 15C during December.

On Friday, London’s Somerset House confirmed that it would close its ice rink on New Year’s Day due to warmer temperatures.

A spokesperson for Somerset House said on Twitter: “Skate Update: Due to the impact of continued warm temperatures on ice quality, we had to make the difficult decision to also close the ice rink on January 1st. All customers We will contact you directly for a full refund.

Families enjoyed the warm temperatures with Iron Men at Crosby Beach on New Year’s Eve.

video:

Andrew Thibay Liverpool Echo)

“We are currently dealing with a very high level of customer enquiries, so responses may take longer than usual.

“We are very sorry for the inconvenience. We are working hard to get back to you as soon as possible. We will update you as soon as possible if there are further impacts on future dates.”

But the British need to enjoy the warmer weather while they can, as more sub-zero temperatures and snow are around the corner at the end of January.

On Saturday, temperatures in the mid-teens are expected again (

video:

Geoffrey Swaine/REX/Shutterstock) UK Five-Day Forecast Today:

Most of the eastern, southern and central parts of the UK are dry and sunny most of the time. It is more unstable and windier in the northwest, especially northwest Scotland, with some showers and coastal gales. Again very mild.

Tonight:

Anxiety was added by evening showers and rain in the northwest and southeast, making it more prevalent as many people occasionally see rain throughout the night. frightened. It is mild in the south.

Sunday:

A mix of sunny spells and showers or longer rain spells is more disturbing. Especially in the southern part of the country, it will be windy from time to time and there will be a lot of gusts. It is very mild.

Monday-Wednesday Outlook:

It will gradually cool southward with clouds, rain and snow early next week. During the week, winter showers accompanied by overnight frosts occur before it is unstable and less cold.

read more

Britain’s hottest New Year’s Eve on record as temperatures reach 15.8C

read more

British Meteorological Agency verdict in January ’10-inch snow bomb’ expected damage

