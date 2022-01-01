A view of the town of Cheshire, voted the UK’s most in-demand rural area





This ‘cool’ Cheshire market town is known for its beautiful countryside, incredible fortune and community spirit, and was recently voted the UK’s most desirable rural area.

Frodsham made it to the top of our list of 10 rural towns, villages and small towns that are in greatest demand from buyers looking for a life-changing move.

All cities on Rightmove’s top ten list have a population of less than 10,000, while offering convenient rail connections to major cities as well as a good selection of term housing. Frodsham with Manchester and then Liverpool.

Read more of our top articles from across Cheshire here.

But high demand comes at a price. The average home price in Frodsham is 322,242, up 3% from last year and 21% from 5 years ago.

The Rightmove study lauded its benefits, saying:

“Here you will find renovated barns with countryside views, Edwardian villas, red brick cottages, modern apartments and convenient commuter connections to Liverpool and Manchester.”

Additionally, the top ten most in-demand rural areas were Carnforth in Lancashire, Alnwick in Northumberland, Cromar in Norfolk and Cupar in Fife.

Here’s a closer look at what makes Frodsham a place in demand.

History Frodsham is a city rich in history (Image: MEN)

Frodsham is a city that prides itself on its history, with signs literally all over the city

Adorned with the blue badge of Frodsham Heritage Economic Regeneration, you can walk 100 yards through town without encountering a large Frodsham Heritage bulletin board that offers fascinating insights and details into the town center’s most historic buildings and landmarks. plan.

Bees, the symbol of the city, are also displayed across plaques and boards.

Historic heritage includes picturesque thatched cottages on Main Street, dating back to the 17th century, and Georgian townhouses that were the former home of John Umston, founder of the salt mill on the River Weaver.

The town even boasts a rare Class II registered phone box designed by Sir Giles Gilbert Scott with a post box built in 1927.

The town was first established as a borough market town in 1230, and street patterns have hardly changed.

However, the settlement itself is thought to date back to the area’s prehistoric hill fortifications, and is documented in the 1086 Domesday Survey.

The city center Frodsham has many independent shops.

The city center’s historic buildings are dotted with quirky independent shops along with bustling streets like Boots, WH Smith and Costa.

Few towns of this size have such a diverse mix of retailers, from paint-only shops to bike shops to fancy bridal suites.

There is also a Morrisons supermarket and Sainsbury’s Local in the city center and a large Tesco supermarket in neighboring Helsby.

Pub, Bar and Restaurant Next Door is listed in the Michelin Guide (Image: MEN)

The independent theme extends to Frodsham’s dining scene. Artisan bakeries and cafes abound, as well as renowned bars and restaurants.

There are plenty of historic pubs along the city’s main streets, including Queen’s Head, The Golden Lion, Bears Paw, The Ring o Bells and even The Netherton Hall.

Frodsham’s Main Street is also a historic 17th-century timber-framed cottage that boasts a Michelin Guide restaurant, the quirky Next Door, and the perfect marriage experience of Chef Richard and Sommelier Vicki. They live right next door.

The family-run Devonshire Bakery and Cafe is the town’s bustling hotspot filled with freshly baked breads, cakes and famous pies.

Main Street at Property Frodsham (Image: MEN)

As Rightmove correctly points out, Frodsham’s charm lies in the variety of attribute styles available here. Yes, there are enviable mansion homes with views for miles (across Frodsham Hill or Mersey) and rural barn renovations.

But there are also cheaper housing estates and smaller, quaint historical terraces and townhouses.

Some of the recently listed properties on Rightmove include stunning Edwardian-era hilltop townhouses over 2 m high, Back Lane’s Grade II registered thatched cottages for 400,000 or 3 bedroom terraced cottages on Dig Lane for 260,000.

Views of Frodsham from Overton Hill with attractions and parks

Frodsham is surrounded by stunning Cheshire countryside and close to the Mersey River, which can be reached by walking to the top of the impressive Frodsham Hill.

There is also a marked route through town to Beeston Castle or actually the Sandstone Trail that takes you all the way to Whitcherch.

The city boasts a historic Castle Park House and Gardens with formal gardens, woodland and recreation areas.

River Weaver offers a waterfront promenade that runs from the village edge to the heart of Cheshire countryside.

traffic link

It’s very close to the M56, so it’s a 20-minute drive to Chester and all the city’s attractions.

It is approximately 40 minutes by car to Liverpool and 45 minutes to Manchester.

Direct trains from Frodsham to Liverpool or Manchester take about 45 minutes and run every hour.

More related articles See more related articles

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cheshire-live.co.uk/news/chester-cheshire-news/what-its-like-cheshire-town-22580231 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos