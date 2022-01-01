UK records hottest New Year’s Eve in history





The UK had the hottest New Year’s Eve since records began, with temperatures soaring to 15.8 degrees Celsius.

New Year’s Eve earlier this week was expected to be the hottest on record, weather forecasters said earlier this week.

The previous record of 14.8C was already at 11am, when mercury reached 14.9C in Ryehill, East Yorkshire, and at noon, when the temperature in Coningsby, Lincolnshire reached 15.3C. Broke again.

Read More: The body of a man found in a park lake has been identified as a missing pensioner.

Maryfield, Somerset, recorded a record temperature of 15.8 degrees just before 1pm, and Nantwich, Cheshire, recorded the same temperature an hour later.

Weather forecaster Craig Snell said: “December itself has warmed up and we’ve seen temperatures as high as 18 degrees in parts of the UK.

“Overall it was above average, but not as high as possible, but this New Year’s Eve is the warmest we’ve ever had.

“The interesting thing is that it’s generally localized, but this year Glasgow or southern Edinburgh are really mild and there are a lot of places where they reach 14 or 15 degrees.”

Snell said the rise in temperature is “bringing milder weather to our coasts” due to “southwesterly winds”.

“Where it came from, it was warm enough to break the record,” he added.

New Year’s Day is expected to be almost warm.

Families enjoying New Year’s Eve at Crosby Beach. (Image: Andrew Teebay Liverpool Echo)

Snell said the warmest New Year’s Day on record was 15.6C, but temperatures are expected to reach 14C or 15C this year.

“It’s not outside the realm of possibility,” he said.

“It is the first time since December 2016 that it has recorded 15 degrees for three consecutive days. It was a long warm period.

“I might break the record tomorrow, but since the record on New Year’s Day is a little higher, I’m much more confident that we’ll see record temperatures on New Year’s Eve.

“It’s still going to be an exceptionally mild start to 2022. The UK average is around 7C or 8C, so even at 14C it’s still a better 7C than it should be.”

Mr Snell said he expects temperatures to drop in January, following December, the driest month in the UK since 1956, with an average of less than 27 hours of sunshine.

According to the Korea Meteorological Administration, there was only 26.6 hours of sunshine in 30 days, which is 38 percent less than the national average at this time of year.

Sign up here to receive our newsletter with the latest news, sports and updates from Liverpool ECHO.

More related articles See more related articles

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.liverpoolecho.co.uk/news/uk-world-news/uk-records-hottest-new-years-22618734 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos