Covid News Live: UK’s latest case where Javid says restrictions are last resort and hospital visits will be banned





Brits visit the streets and clubs to celebrate the New Year.

Sajid Javid said imposing new restrictions on freedom to combat the coronavirus should be a last resort.

The health minister has acknowledged that Omicron will push the NHS to its limits, but says Britain will have to live with the disease in 2022.

This comes as the UK broke another record for one day, adding 189,846 new infections and 203 deaths. Separate figures show that in the week ending December 23, an estimated 2.3 million people were infected with Covid-19.

Separately, we are being warned not to post pictures of negative side flow tests online, out of fear that scammers could use social media posts to provide fake results.

Meanwhile, the NHS president has warned that hospitals may have to ban visitors for the next few weeks to avoid the spread of omicrons.

Matthew Taylor, head of the NHS Coalition, said: “When faced with the pressures health care will face in the coming weeks, this is what managers need to do.

1641051404 Klopp will miss Chelsea clash after suspected COVID-19 positive

Jurgen Klopp will miss a Liverpool Premier League match against Chelsea on Sunday after returning what the club has called a suspected positive test for coronavirus.

Liverpool have confirmed that Klopp’s assistant Pep Lijnders will take over the game and say no players are affected other than three previously confirmed by Klopp.

Jon Sharman1 January 2022 15:36

1641049914 Ministers must be poised for the speedy introduction of the new curb, a senior NHS official said.

Just hours after Sajid Javid said the move would be a last resort, the head of NHS Providers has warned ministers that if freedom becomes necessary, it must be prepared to stifle it at the rate it does.

Chris Hopson tweeted that the spread of the coronavirus is accelerating in the UK and that NHS employee absenteeism is skyrocketing.

He added: If growth picks up again (eg the Christmas effect), it looks like the Trust will have to start holding additional surge capacity by the end of next week. It puts pressure on less urgent selection activities.

Although fewer critically ill patients are admitted to hospitals than at previous peaks, the pressure is increasing and the next few days will be important, Hopson said.

Also, due to a lack of testing in London, infection rates could be underestimated, despite the presence of platypus in cases, he said.

Jon Sharman1 January 2022 15:11

1641048654 Javid warns Covid curb should be a last resort as pandemic enters third year

Restrictions on freedom should be an absolute last resort and Britain must live with the coronavirus in 2022, health minister said.

But Sajid Javid said the record omicron infection wave will test the limits of limited NHS doses than the typical winter. highly contagious strains.

Jon Sharman1 January 2022 14:50

1641047994 Omicron’s risk of hospitalization is about one-third that of Delta, new data show.

New analysis shows that the risk of hospitalization with the omicron strain of coronavirus is only one-third that of the delta strain.

The UK is seeing a surge in cases of COVID-19 due to highly contagious strains of omicrons, and record daily infection levels were once again reported on Friday, Chiara Giordano writes.

However, hospital admissions are also starting to increase, but the new strain is believed to be milder than the Delta strain, and encouraging new data suggest a lower risk of hospitalization.

Jon Sharman1 January 2022 14:39

1641046314 MBE for Garraway Documenting Husband’s Corona Recovery

Kate Garraway received an MBE in New Year’s honors after documenting her husband’s recovery from a serious case of coronavirus, Saman Javed wrote.

Garraws’ husband, Derek Draper, was hospitalized for Covid in March 2020 and was later placed in a medically-induced coma.

He woke up a few months later and was able to go home in April of this year. It has been more than 12 months since he was first admitted to the hospital.

Jon Sharman1 January 2022 14:11

1641045038 Emirates enacts ban on overseas travel for unvaccinated persons

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) will ban international travel for unvaccinated citizens from January 10, state-run WAM reported on Saturday.

According to the report, fully vaccinated citizens will also need booster doses to qualify for travel. This ban does not apply to persons with medical or humanitarian exemptions.

Jon Sharman1 January 2022 13:50

1641043898 Wealthy countries have broken promises to vaccinate 40% of Africa from coronavirus by the end of 2021.

Wealthy countries have broken their promise to vaccinate 40% of people in all African countries by the end of 2021.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), only seven continents out of 54 countries have reached their target, and most are lagging behind by less than 10%.

Nigeria, the largest country in Africa, accounts for only 2.1% of the total population, and Ethiopia (3.5%) and the Democratic Republic of the Congo (0.1%) also have the lowest vaccination rates.

Jon Sharman1 January 2022 13:31

1641042489 Ireland reports 23,281 additional Covid cases

An additional 23,281 confirmed cases of Covid-19 have been recorded in Ireland.

As of 8 am today, there were 656 Covid-positive patients in the hospital, 85 of whom were in the intensive care unit.

Chiara Giordano1 January 2022 13:08

1641041381Israel reports first case of rare double infection with Plurona from covid and influenza

In Israel, for the first time, a rare mixed case of the two diseases, influenza and coronavirus, has been recorded in a woman. This disease was called Plurona.

According to local reports, the patient was a young pregnant woman who was now admitted to Beilinson Hospital in the city of Petach Tikva, and had mild symptoms.

My colleague Sravasti Dasgupta has more detailed information.

Chiara Giordano January 1, 2022 12:49

1641039673 Restrictions on freedom should be an absolute last resort, says Sajid Javid.

Health Minister Sajid Javid said restrictions on freedom “should be an absolute last resort.”

Javid and NHS Confederation CEO Matthew Taylor agree that the record wave of Omicron infections will “test the limits of more NHS doses than the typical winter.” Most of January.

And Taylor said some hospitals could be forced to exclude visitors as part of a “hard choice” made to stop the spread of omicrons on their wards.

This shows that hospital admissions in the UK rose to their highest level since January 2021, while the number of NHS hospital staff absent from work due to the virus nearly doubled in just one month.

Chiara Giordano January 1, 2022 12:21

