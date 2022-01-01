The Opioid Epidemic in the United States, 2021 Edition | Opinions





The other day in Mexico I had a conversation with an older man from Virginia who had recently lost a brother to cancer. Choking as he remembered how as a child his brother approached parents on the street to compliment them on the beauty of their offspring, the gentleman added that cancer had not been his brothers’ only affliction. He had also, he said, been a victim of the other epidemic, namely the opioid crisis which caused some 500,000 overdose deaths in the United States between 1999 and 2019, while destroying countless others. lives by drug addiction.

The coronavirus pandemic has only exacerbated the phenomenon of overdoses, with the death toll in the United States now exceeding 100,000 per year. About 75% of these are attributed to opioids, a class of drugs that includes heroin, synthetic fentanyl, and prescription pain relievers like oxycodone.

A December editorial in the New York Times titled Opioids Feel Like Love. Thats Why Theyre Deadly in Tough Times explains that these drugs mimic neurotransmitters that are responsible for creating a comforting social bond that binds parent to child, lover to loved one.

The article points out that isolation and loneliness often fuel addiction, and that a quadrupling of overdose death rates in the United States in recent decades has occurred alongside an increase in social isolation. A 2018 survey, for example, found that only about half of participants believed they had someone to turn to most of the time.

So it’s no surprise that coronavirus home-keeping protocols and social distancing measures would inspire many Americans to seek substitutes for human touch and affection, not that American society has ever been very, uh , loving.

Certainly, life can become quite lonely in a country that would rather spend trillions on war rather than guarantee its citizens adequate access to basic rights like health care and where a depraved capitalist system actively thwarts human-to-human solidarity. in the interest of maintaining an elite tyranny.

Speaking of war, the figure of half a million Americans killed by opioid overdoses over two decades is the same as the number of Iraqi children who would have been killed by US sanctions alone in 1996. Faced with this Statistics at the time, then U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Madeleine Albright asserted that we think the price is worth it, which pretty much sums up the deadly logic of capitalism.

The same is true of Purdue Pharma, makers of the hugely addictive prescription pain reliever OxyContin owned by the billionaire Sackler family. As noted during a December 2020 US Congressional hearing on Purdue and the Sacklers’ role in the opioid epidemic, Purdue has targeted high-volume prescribers to increase sales of OxyContin, ignored and bypassed safeguards designed to reduce the abuse of prescription opioids, and promoted false stories about their products to steer patients away from safer alternatives and deflect the blame from those struggling with addiction.

Indeed, former Purdue executive Richard Sackler once said in an email that the abusers of OxyContin (a brand of oxycodone) were the culprits and the problem. They are reckless criminals, a charming assessment, no doubt, from the person overseeing the reckless flooding of America’s communities with dangerously addictive substances.

Purdue Pharma was dissolved in 2021 as part of a settlement that will make the Sacklers a little less billionaires, a predictable form of justice in a country where poor people of color are routinely sentenced to life in prison or forced to endure death. other equally devastating sentences for minor drug offenses. The scene becomes all the more sickening when you consider that people addicted to OxyContin often turn to heavily criminalized drugs like heroin when so-called legal ones aren’t available.

During the aforementioned US Congressional hearing, a state official gave his direct opinion to David Sackler, former board member of Purdue Pharma: I’m not sure I know of a family in America that is more evil than yours.

But while the Sacklers were singled out for allegedly particularly infamous machinations, Purdue Pharma was simply an integral part of the American path: kill by kill. Just ask the arms industry.

The company’s deflection of guilt onto the very victims of its predatory business model is further symptomatic of an internal neoliberal landscape in which the poor are blamed for their failure to succeed in the society that effectively kills them and makes them pay. the bill of honor. .

Other US companies have also faced litigation over their contributions to the opioid epidemic. In November, an Ohio federal jury found that CVS, Walgreens and Walmart, three of the nation’s largest drugstore chains, had been complicit in creating a public nuisance. And yet, this remains a rather trite indictment in a criminally imprisoned nation where government-business collusion in a profitable and deadly addiction to capitalism has produced a system that is completely sick.

And as long as opioids resemble love in an otherwise unloving panorama, the crisis will have no end in sight.

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the editorial position of Al Jazeeras.

