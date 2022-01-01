Big cat ‘cleansing fox-like food’ roaming British countryside, experts warn





Numerous large cats have been sighted across Gloucestershire and Somerset, and expert Frank Tunbridge says the cat is prowling for ‘fox-like’ food.

Black cat sightings have surged in rural England, experts claim.

“They often look closer in town and village,” Frank Tunbridge, who has studied big cats for years, told Gloucestershire Live.

In recent months, the 74-year-old has received dozens of emails and phone calls about reports of big cat sightings across Gloucestershire and beyond. He said Somerset is also a popular area for big cat sightings and has told eyewitnesses about their experiences over the years.

“For the majority of the British public, the idea that predators similar to black panthers or pumas stalk our forests and fields is incredible,” said Tunbridge.

But for Witnesses who observe up close one of these hard-to-find, secret creatures, the experience is unforgettable and will live with them forever.

So are they there or aren’t they?

The whole theme of ‘big cats’ living and thriving within the UK has continued for decades without a satisfactory conclusion.

Although the evidence for their existence is overwhelming. Confirmed DNA, facts such as deer slaughtered and consumed in a certain way, big cat footprints, etc.

There is no doubt that these animals existed as a result of the release and escape of private collections over the years. They secretly breed and spread throughout the British Isles to become naturalized and are now part of our diverse exotic wildlife.

Many of these big cats are hybrids that faithfully breed to their current breed. 70% of the reports I get point to this in their descriptions of cats.

Along with a few other counties in southwest England, Somerset has become a reported hotspot for witnessing this rare feled.

Since the lockdown began, they have become more daring and can often be seen up close in cities and towns, sometimes prowling for food similar to city foxes.

The area’s huge deer populations are their main food source, and small muntjac and large roe deer are ideal for them. As the saying goes, ‘where there is food there is food’.

In general, reports of big cats appear to occur in one area for a while, then progress and reappear in the same area after about a year.

Most of these visible cats are black and in some ways similar to the black panther, but some fawn-colored large cats exhibit puma-like characteristics.

These large cats are harmless to humans. They should be considered an interesting addition to the British wildlife scene.

In 2020, a woman living outside of Paulton claims to have seen a big cat “running through her garden”.

Her son, Derek Bond, spoke of what happened the day the sighting took place.

He said: “She heard a sound falling into the back yard. She heard a rattle, but this object passed her.

“She was startled by what she saw and fell back and lost her balance.

“She said she didn’t know what it was.”

Mrs. Bond described the animal as having “short black hair” and “at least as large as a large Alsatian”, describing the animal as “looking powerful with its long legs.”

Three other reports described experiences similar to those she had seen.

Matthew Edmonds claims to have seen something very similar to Mrs Bond while driving at Stanton Drew.

“One night around 11pm, I was passing by Stanton with my girlfriend and I saw a really huge black cat.

“It was about the size of a large dog, but it was very skinny and was wearing a glossy jet-black coat. I witnessed it and sat down next to my girlfriend.”

Truck driver Allan Simmons claims he saw something similar while driving near Gurney Slade and thought for a moment that he could have caught the creature from his dash cam.

Simmons said: “I was driving a truck from Gurney Slade to Chilcompton’s warehouse around 3:30 PM in a heavy hail storm.

“When I got to my forehead on the hill in front of the Old Down Inn, I saw obviously a big black cat breaking a fence in the field to my right, crossing the road and running into the field on the other side.”

Sarah Kamette of St Johns Road in Timsbury believes she saw similar animals around the same time. While struggling to get a good night’s sleep on the night of the meeting, she decided to get up and have a drink.

Kamette explained: “I was drinking tea around 3 in the morning and could not sleep well. As I went back to bed, the security lights went out.

“I looked out my bedroom window and saw a very large animal strolling into the garden in front of my neighbor.

“I thought to myself, ‘Wow, it’s like a jaguar,’ because it has a very distinctive S-shaped tail.

