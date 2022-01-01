New temperature record in England.





Due to the mild spell, the UK set tentative new temperature records on New Year’s Eve and January, but now temperatures are starting to drop.

The very mild spell is driven by a stream of warm, humid air pushing across the United Kingdom from the Canary Islands and further south in the Atlantic Ocean, creating an unusual situation in which a weather system breaks weather records for two separate calendar years. caused In addition to mild temperatures, it has brought clouds and rain to some people.

This spell set many interim records yesterday and today (January 1, 2022). 16.5 C reached Bala on 31 December 2021, a New Year’s Eve record for England and Wales.

All other UK countries also set new record highs on New Year’s Eve. Keswick in England reached 15.9 degrees, Kinlochewe in Scotland 16.1 degrees and Magilligan 15.0 degrees in Northern Ireland.

The daily low of 13.2C recorded at Chivenor in Devon is tentatively new UK and UK records for January. This beats the previous British record of 13.1 degrees set at Magilligan (Londerry) in 2016 and the previous British record of 13.0 degrees set at St James’s Park in London in 2008.

There is also a new Welsh January daily low of 12.8C, above the previous record set by Trawsgoed (Dyfed) at Gogerddan (Dyfed) in 2016 of 12.5C.

New Year’s Day also had a very mild temperature of 16.3 degrees, recorded at St James’s Park. This breaks the previous record for New Year’s Day of 15.6 degrees in Bude (Cornwall) in 1916 and sets another interim record.

#NewYear2022’s record warmth is thanks to the warm subtropical airflow from the Azores.

However, the weather is set to turn into winter briefly this week, with cold winds from the Arctic causing overnight frosts and snow in some areas through Tuesday. pic.twitter.com/Vr9yvtOAvy

Meteorological Agency (@metoffice) January 1, 2022

How long will the mild weather last?

Meteorological Department chief forecaster Steve Ramsdale said: Mild weather will continue throughout the weekend, but temperatures are trending lower as temperatures drop sharply northward from early Monday morning.

The cold air is expected to push south through Tuesday, accompanied by winter showers and frost. Wind and snow warnings have been issued for parts of Scotland in connection with the change. This cold wave is temporary and brings more strong winds and rain to the UK before returning to weather conditions coming from the Atlantic Ocean.

