How the United States criminalizes homelessness





By Nazish Dholakia, Senior Writer, Vera Institute of Justice

During the decade that Luke White was homeless, he received many tickets to simply exist in public spaces.

Vera Institute of Justice

They just weren’t welcome anywhere, White told the Texas Tribune. I can’t tell you how many tickets I got. . . [for] sitting, lying, just the stupid little things I have on my file.

White lives in Austin, Texas, where authorities have emptied several camps in recent months following a public camping ban that voters reinstated this year. It reflects a new Texas law that criminalizes public camping and prohibits cities from adopting policies that prohibit or discourage the enforcement of any public camping bans.

People who do not follow the law can be fined, arrested and fined up to $ 500. But Austin doesn’t have enough housing or shelter space for the estimated 3,160 homeless residents. However, local authorities have forced homeless people to disperse. Some have moved to the woods around Austin, where they are far from resources and services like food, health care, and sanitation.

Texas law criminalizes people trying to survive when there are no other options available, it does nothing to combat homelessness. But Texas is not alone in adopting such measures.

Laws prohibiting homeless people from sitting, sleeping or resting in public spaces are widespread across the country. Some laws prohibit people from living in vehicles. Other laws make vagrancy, begging for money, and even sharing food with people offenses punishable by fines or arrest. In many cities, public toilets are not available overnight or, in Allied cities, prohibit public urination and defecation. All these political choices discriminate against homeless people because the authorities push them out of public spaces; confiscate and destroy their property; and separate them into mass shelters and often unsanitary and inhumane prisons that threaten their health and well-being and, ultimately, their lives.

We don’t know how many people are experiencing homelessness in the United States, and all data sources have limitations. According to the National Center for Homeless Education, more than 1.3 million public school students experienced homelessness in the 2018-19 school year. Meanwhile, the most recent US Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) pre-pandemic survey counted 580,466 homeless people in a single night in January 2020. That number already considered an underestimate has certainly increased. . The economic fallout from the ongoing pandemic has forced more people into homelessness, meaning homelessness could increase by 49% over the next four years (it’s been on the rise for the past five years).

Homeless people are disproportionately people of color, the result of centuries of discrimination in housing, education, employment, health care and the criminal justice system. Blacks make up 12% of the American population, but they make up 39% of homeless people. Homeless people of color are also more likely to be summoned, searched and their property confiscated than white people in the same situation.

The homelessness crisis is the affordable housing crisis. Unsustainable rental charges have forced people to leave their homes. Investments in affordable housing remain insufficient. For the Priscilla Coughrans family, as NBC reported, a rent increase of $ 150 meant her family could no longer make ends meet. They were evicted and ended up living in their car. Domestic violence is also a major cause of homelessness, especially for women. And because of the myriad of barriers they face in finding housing and employment, those formerly incarcerated are almost 10 times more likely to be homeless than the general population.

The crisis is most severe in California, where, instead of investing in permanent affordable housing and other necessary resources, local and state governments have deployed tactics to rid communities of the visible presence of homeless people. An ACLU report from October 2021 shows how local governments have harassed, named, separated, banished, confined and incarcerated homeless people. Local governments have also denied vital public services to homeless people and targeted organizations trying to help them.

Chico, Calif., For example, has proposed forcibly moving homeless people to an asphalt area hundreds of yards from an airport runway on the outskirts of town, where temperatures regularly exceed 100. degrees. The shelter was essentially an open space with an umbrella, no water or electricity, miles from food and other services. Those who refused to come would be fined or arrested. A court later rejected the proposal, but Chico continues to harass and displace homeless people by conducting sweeps in which authorities tow vehicles and destroy property.

When homeless people set up camp in the parking lot of Santa Anas El Centro Cultural de Mxico, the leaders of the cultural center refused to evict them. Thus, the city began to fine the cultural center, alleging complaints of garbage and noise. A few months later, the city executed a warrant and moved the encampment.

In San Diego, a homeless man has been cited for spitting on a public sidewalk while brushing his teeth. The fine cost him over $ 1,000.

Criminalization of homelessness increases as local governments find legal loopholes and replicate discriminatory policies, practices and proposals from place to place. A report from the National Homelessness Law Center (NHLC) found a 92% increase in citywide camping bans from 2006 to 2019. During the same period, citywide public sleeping bans increased by 50%; 78% of the sitting and lying position in public spaces; on the vagrancy of 103%; and on living in vehicles by 213 percent. More and more cities are finding more ways to punish homeless people.

It doesn’t have to be that way. We can divert resources from harassment, citations, fines, imprisonment, segregation and displacement of homeless people and use those dollars to invest in real solutions, like Housing First approaches. The model is based on the idea that matching people with permanent housing without barriers or conditions is the first step in ending their homelessness. It is only when their basic needs are met that they can effectively pursue other goals, such as finding employment or seeking treatment.

Housing First does not mean housing only. Permanent supportive housing, a Housing First approach, combines affordable housing with access to voluntary support services, such as mental health counseling, substance abuse treatment, and education and employment opportunities. . Quick Relocation, another Housing First model, offers short-term rental assistance and services to help people get back on their feet quickly.

These approaches are cost effective and make communities safer, unlike our widely accepted but mistaken practice of criminalizing homelessness, which is the most expensive and least effective approach. Over-criminalization gives law enforcement officials the flexibility to exercise their authority in an arbitrary and often violent manner. Homeless people are up to 11 times more likely to be arrested than those who are housed. This over-criminalization is costly. It fuels mass incarceration, compromises public health and safety, drains taxpayer dollars and causes serious suffering. The arrest and incarceration of homeless people under laws criminalizing homelessness costs taxpayers $ 83,000 per person per year.

Our punitive approach to homeless people is damaging and counterproductive. It only makes it more difficult for homeless people to get housing, find and keep work, and access services. In trying to rid communities of homelessness, governments mistakenly prioritize the wants of the lodged over the needs of the unhoused. Being homeless is not a crime, and we need to invest in real solutions that create safe, stable and affordable homes for the millions of people across the United States who need it.

