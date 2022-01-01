The South Essex region has the second highest Covid rate in the UK.





The worrisome figures show that parts of South Essex currently have the second highest coronavirus incidence in the UK.

Several other regions and boroughs of the region are also included in the UK’s 30 worst affected areas.

According to the weekly data through December 27, Thurrock recorded 3,683 new cases.

This means that it has the second highest infection rate per 100,000 people across the UK.

Only Northern Ireland’s Derry City and Strabane have a higher percentage.

Rochford has the 18th highest infection rate in the UK, while Basildon ranks 28th.

Below is the latest data from each region south of Essex and a list of the most severely affected regions in the UK.

2. Introduction

3,683 new cases in the week through December 27

Infection rate 2,098

Worst affected area: Tilbury (309)

18. Rochford

1,637 new cases in the week through December 27

Infection rate 1,868 people

Worst affected areas: Hockley and Hawkwell West (260 cases)

28. Basildon

3,378 new cases in the week through December 27

Infection rate 1,801

Worst hitting areas: Laindon West and Southfields (198)

52. Southend

3,084 new cases in the week through December 27

Infection rate 1,687

Worst region: Li (239 cases)

65. Castle Point

1,491 new cases in the week through December 27

Infection rate 1,647

Worst affected area: South Benfleet (148 cases)

NHS data shows an increase in coronavirus cases in South and Central Essex hospitals.

By Tuesday, December 28, figures show that 169 people had been infected with the virus at Basildon, Southend and Broomfield hospitals.

