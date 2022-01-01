After Three Years of Chaos, Six American Teens Tell Us How Different School Could Be | Education in the United States





Trying to learn AP physics on Zoom. Standardized tests canceled. The end of D’s and F’s. Masked graduation balls without slow dancing. While Covid has undeniably changed the world for everyone, one place that really rocked was high school.

What started as a short hiatus from in-person classes has now affected three different school years. Some changes have been tough: hybrid schedules, masking by eight-hour days, suspended extracurriculars. But the drastic changes also posed the question: what else could be possible? Could school be more fun, inclusive, different?

Here, six seniors from across the United States offer their best ideas on how high school could be better.

I have cerebral palsy and use a wheelchair. In my school, awareness of special needs has increased. But still, some things are not accessible. I can enter all classrooms on campus, but in some I can only access the front right corner. At lunch there are tables that match my chair, but only some of them, and if my friends don’t sit at one of them, I can’t join them. Honestly, it’s a bit overwhelming. I have an outgoing personality and love to talk to people. But most of the time I eat lunch alone.

It is really important that schools are inclusive because they can open up a whole new world for students in wheelchairs. In my school, we have a wheelchair basketball team, and when our team is playing a home game, we can fill one side of the stands. After we were state championship finalists, the mayor closed the roundabout at Tallmadge and gave us a police and fire escort on the way back. It made us feel happy, special and part of the community. People have recognized our achievements!

I am also the manager of the football team. I go out, shake hands with the other players and hang out in the locker room. Being part of the team was very helpful in making new friends. Everyone knows me. We joke that I could be the next mayor of Tallmadge.

High schools should ensure that a student with special needs is on the Home and Prom preparation committee. This year I will be able to go to graduation because my school moved it to a football stadium with a ramp, which the old location did not have. My goal is to cross it with my walker, not on my chair. Most of my classmates and teachers have only ever seen me in my chair, so their minds will be blown away when I start to walk.

I don’t think high schools should push college as much as they do. The college path is not always the right one. Many people cannot afford to pay for their education and will not be able to take on debt. But the program I’m in is free. I believe it will help me for my future.

I went to a regular school in my first and second years. I thought it would be like college, but I had a rude awakening. My grades weren’t the best and I had no relationship with my teachers. I was ashamed to ask questions. One day my mother received an email regarding vocational and technical training programs. I did my research and applied to the program. Now I like school. I’m really good at practical things, working with tools and knowing how things work. I want to be excellent at my job. This is what I am defending.

I have now learned how to solder copper pipes. I have an internship in a heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) supply store. I’ve been there for about a month and a half and have to learn all the parts so that I can help clients.

I am on track to graduate in the spring and want to join Steamfitters Union 602. I will work and go to school in the evenings, two evenings a week, 15 Saturdays a year. You go to college, you do your four years and then you graduate, but you still have to find a job. With this program, I will get a job like this. I will have a chance to support my family right out of high school.

Ultimately, I want to create my own business. But right now they’re teaching me how to do the job. There are 15 people in my class, and it’s like a family.

Schools should really consider starting later and offering more flexible hours. Students will have more downtime and be more focused when they arrive on campus.

I am an extrovert and didn’t like to go to school online. But I am also motivated and I was able to create my own schedule, so that I can do the things I love like yoga during the school day. I feel like I grew a lot during this time. The start of the school year at 8:05 am again this year was difficult. I get up at 5:30 am, but I am very busy so that limited what I could do before class. Many of my friends sleep until the very last minute and get out of bed and come to school without even brushing their hair. Even an extra half hour would have made the adjustment easier. Going back to school and having to ask to use the toilet was also strange. My friends felt it too.

I work in an after-school program. During quarantine, many children had daytime work and did their homework late at night. A friend of mine works at Starbucks. His school allows him to take a free period the first period of the day, and he works from 4.30 a.m. to 7.30 a.m., then goes to school.

I am the child of a single immigrant mother. My mom only went to high school, and when she came to the United States, she found a housework job so that I could lead a better life. I always thought that higher education was not an option for me. But the programs at school made me realize that it was possible.

Currently, I am one of 10 students who are sharing my contribution and experiences within the public school system to help create an intensive one-year program for students from different high schools in San Francisco who wish embark on a stems-based career called Mission. Hub of the bay. Hopefully it will offer tools and equipment that real scientists use. I told them it was really important to have a large open space because a lot of our classrooms are cramped. When volunteers arrive at the hub, they should be a diverse and representative group like us.

Honestly being a part of the program is awesome. I feel like I’m doing something positive for my younger siblings and cousins ​​in this system. I feel like I am creating a change in our education.

Schools should allow students to meet with the principal and board members, instead of having one-minute opportunities once a month.

Last year I started community college classes in high school. Next spring, I’ll be graduating from community college three weeks before I graduate from high school, with 62 college credit hours.

The state of Oklahoma covers a large portion of the tuition fees for concurrently enrolled students. And the Creek Nation, of which I’m a member, covered most of the rest. My mom reckons my parents paid the price for a few books, that’s all.

Everyone should have the opportunity to study the same way I do. It helps students familiarize themselves with the university application process, navigate the different departments in the university, and differentiate between high school and college courses. In high school, you are with this same group of children, and the teacher pushes you to do your work. In college, it’s all up to you. I am one step ahead of my future. I should be graduating in two and a half years and saving my parents about $ 50,000.

It prepares students for college and boosts self-esteem tremendously. I look at it and I think, I did it.

A lot of kids my age can’t even sew a button.

If I were to change high school, I would make sure that students get the basic skills you need outside of school. Personally, I don’t know anything about cars. Something happened to my tire when I was in school, and my boyfriend and I had to call another friend to show us how to change it. So I would do the first quarter of the automotive class how to check your oil and coolant, change a tire things like that.

In the second term, you could teach students to cook from scratch. It’s cheaper than fast food, healthier too. And I would know. One of my three jobs is to work at McDonalds as a team leader. I’ve been a member of a youth organization called Future Farmers of America that has been preparing students for careers in agriculture since I was in first year, and it has had a huge impact on my life. Now I know different breeds of pigs and cattle, and what they are all used for.

The third quarter would be devoted to sewing. I only recently learned to sew when I made masks with my grandmother during the pandemic. I don’t want to have to pay a fee every time I want to get something fixed.

The fourth quarter would be more devoted to financial literacy and setting up a savings account. My first year, a teacher taught us to write a check. But here I’m about to graduate, and that’s all I got.

