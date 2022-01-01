France News: Macron’s fury over travel ban on British vacationers accused of state punishment | world | News





The news comes as Prime Minister Macron announces strong measures against British people traveling to France to contain the increase in the number of cases of COVID-19 omicrons coming from the UK. As France becomes a popular winter sports destination for the British, French industry figures are now urging the French tourism and hospitality industry to withdraw measures to avoid “fatal” consequences. France has since confirmed that the omicron strain of the virus is currently the dominant version of the virus in the country across the country, with 232,000 confirmed new cases reported and recorded across France.

Francois Badjily, director of tourism at Alpe d’Huez, has suggested that France is politicizing the epidemic.

“Whether it’s Brexit or the fishing industry, I’m getting the impression that our industry is being built to pay the price for the poor relationship between our two countries,” he said.

Badjily said current regulations are inconsistent because they can be visited by fully vaccinated tourists from other countries where the Omicron strain is already present.

A vaccine passport is required to enter French resort hotspots such as ski resorts, restaurants, bars and leisure facilities.

Alpe d’Huez attracts a quarter of its visitors from the UK each year.

The Tourism Commissioner added: “Why shouldn’t Brits who meet these criteria come, but not French and Belgians?”

Christoph Lavaut, director of the Val d’Isere ski resort, has urged Paris officials to withdraw the “strong travel reasons” guidelines that prevent vacationers from visiting France.

“This restriction is no longer needed and should simply be lifted,” he added.

At least 42% of Val d’Isere customers are British, Lavaut urged the government to take action “in early January”.

President Macron’s travel arrangements have caused havoc and chaos throughout the Christmas break.

READ MORE: London’s top financial centers focus on ‘Macron threat’

Earlier this week, border police prevented a British citizen, a legal resident of the EU, from returning home. French officials at the Eurotunnel terminal in Folkestone said they were not allowed to pass through France for health reasons.

Pam Francis, a British mother, tweeted to express her frustration: Of course, British citizens cannot use it now as they cannot go to France due to the French government’s COVID-19 restrictions.”

“No reply from Ryanair – how can you not refund a passenger who cannot legally travel? Disgusting” she said.

However, the EU’s top disease agency said in a report last month that Omicron’s travel restrictions “only help buy valuable time during the first days of discovery” and that in countries already experiencing community transmission, “these measures are probably far more It has nothing to do with anything else,” he added. .

Don’t Miss: National Weather Service Weather Warning: ‘Severe’ 75 mph winds threaten travel [WEATHER]China overtakes US to develop hypersonic heat seeker missile [REPORT]BBC license costs at risk – new review in weeks [REVEAL]

The German government will take the UK off its travel redlist on Tuesday after acknowledging that Omicron already exists widely in the UK.

In France, relations between Paris and London are at an all-time low.

Since the Brexit deal was signed, Macron has been upset about a number of issues with the UK.

An ongoing fishing dispute has given Britain control of its territorial waters, and French fishermen are putting pressure on the British to take tougher action against Macron to get more licenses.

Moreover, the ongoing migrant crisis has also created tensions between channels. Britain has accused French authorities of not taking action to prevent illegal crossings, despite the UK paying the French government over £50 million to prevent illegal crossings. patrol.

With the upcoming presidential election months away, pressure is now being put on President Macron.

Macron is still expected to win a second term, but the rivalry between far-right and center-right candidates will be of great interest to the incumbent president.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.express.co.uk/news/world/1543407/france-news-travel-ban-uk-holidaymakers-Brexit-Emmanuel-macron-covid-omicron The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos