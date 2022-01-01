Betty White is remembered by US military for her service in WWII





The U.S. military commemorated the death of television icon Betty Whites on Friday by noting the Golden Girls’ voluntary service to the country in the 1940s.

We are saddened by the passing of Betty White, a tweet from the official military account said.

Not only was she an incredible actress, but she also served in WWII as a member of the American Womens Voluntary Services. A true legend on and off the screen.

White, who died on Friday at the age of 99, had joined the group as a volunteer in 1941 when she was just 19. She drove a truck and delivered supplies to the Hollywood Hills, White told Cleveland Magazine in a 2010 article.

It was a weird, lopsided time with everything I’m sure young people are going through now, White told the magazine. Well, never learn. Well, never learn.

The AWVS was the largest of a number of wartime women’s auxiliary organizations, with uniformed members trained to work on the home front to drive ambulances, sell bonds and provide aid in case air attack, according to information on file with the National Museum of Women’s History. At its peak, the group numbered more than 300,000 members, according to the Military Times.

White, who would have served five years with the group, married fighter pilot Dick Barker, but the marriage quickly dissolved.

The iconic actress passed away on Friday weeks away from her 100th birthday, after a decades-long career that included roles in classic sitcoms The Mary Tyler Moore Show and The Golden Girls.

