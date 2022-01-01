GE, GM, Coca-Cola, US Steel and Sears





These are the second year curtains of a decade yet to be named, but some industry pillars that defined the 1920s or Roaring Twenties are still making waves today after a century of trading. on the New York Stock Exchange.

Here’s a look at how Five Titans performed then and today.

General Electric yesterday and today

From light bulbs to power stations, this Dow Jones Industrial Average original has come a long way since its IPO at the turn of the century. The Electricity Titan was already a well-established company in the 1920s, still holding the record for the oldest stock on the Dow Jones, from 1896 to 2018. General Electric is also the only remaining company from the original Dow 12. .

At the start of the 1920s bull market, GE shares were trading at $ 112, after adjusting for splits at around $ 0.47 per share. The company then reported a net profit of $ 28.2 million for fiscal 1921.

By the 1920s, GE had gone well beyond its humble beginnings as a light bulb manufacturer, the company was thriving in the latest radio time technology. Not content with just making radios, GE launched its own radio station in 1922. For a few years, the people of Schenectady, New York, could look to WGY, the first and last station. radio station from General Electric.

GE’s radio ambitions would eventually spawn the Radio Corporation of America, or RCA, one of the great speculative stocks of the 1920s. By 1929, US spending on radio equipment reached $ 840 million.

So where is GE today? Although it is no longer listed on the Dow, GE is still listed on the New York Stock Exchange. However, that may soon change as the company this year announced plans to split into three different companies, focusing on aviation, healthcare and energy. At the end of December 2021, GE stock was trading at around $ 94 per share. In the third quarter of 2021, GE reported total revenue of $ 18.4 billion.

The story continues

General Motors then and now

The company credited with putting on the “roar” in the 1920s, General Motors was the first automaker listed on the New York Stock Exchange in the 1920s. A decade of boom for automobiles, in 1921 there were 9 , 2 million cars registered in the United States in 1929, this number had risen to 23.1 million automobiles. With Ford not going public until the 1950s, the onus fell on General Motors to reflect this growth in the market.

In 1921, GM was trading at around $ 9.63 per share. By 1925, that figure rose to just over $ 22 a share and continued to rise to peak at $ 111 in 1929. At the end of the bull market, GM was worth $ 3.9 billion. In 1921, GM said total car sales were 215,000. By 1929, it was selling 1.9 million automobiles per year, an increase of 765% in less than a decade.

Right now, despite a chip shortage causing supply issues, GM had a fairly good estimate of above 2021 profits for the third quarter with total revenue of $ 26 billion. GM stock closes 2021 at around $ 58 a piece. Of course, GM still makes cars. But unlike the 1920s, they observe the electric vehicle (EV) industry. General Motors announced in early December the opening of its third factory in the United States focused on manufacturing batteries for electric vehicles in Michigan.

American steel then and now

Such an important company that it was known simply as “The Corporation”, US Steel was the first steel manufacturer in the world to integrate vertically. Founded by JP Morgan in 1901, the company is the result of a merger of the largest steel manufacturers of the time. After its inception, US Steel quickly became the largest company in the world producing two-thirds of all steel made in the United States. If that wasn’t enough, US Steel made history in the 1920s as the first company to cross the billion dollar threshold.

By the end of 1922, shares of US Steel were trading at around $ 2.84 per share. In the same year, the Company achieved gross revenues of over $ 1.92 billion. This is an increase from the $ 986 million it brought in a year earlier in 1921. As of December 1922, US Steels’ total assets were worth more than $ 2 billion.

Today, US Steel is still trading on the New York Stock Exchange, with its share trading at around $ 23 per share at the end of December. The company recently reported sales of $ 5.69 billion in the third quarter of 2021 and is based on a market capitalization of $ 6.4 billion.

Coca-Cola yesterday and today

Invented in the 1880s and sold as a temperance drink and patented medicine, Coca-Cola would become the company we now know as Coca-Cola Corporation seven years later in 1892. Advertisements for the cocaine-laden drink called it of “intellectual drink containing a precious brain tonic and a remedy for all nervous ailments.”

By the 1920s, Coca-Cola had ditched the Schedule II narcotic for caffeine and became the established soda brand we all know and love. To kick off the decade, Coca-Cola moved into its new headquarters where it is now located on North Avenue in Atlanta. In 1925, Coca-Cola decided to double the “secret” part of its secret recipe, passing a resolution to place Coca-Cola’s secret formula in a bank safe in Atlanta.

Before the bull market took off, Coca-Cola shares were at $ 19 apiece in 1921. Adjusted for divisions over time, they are reduced to $ 0.23. This represented a market cap of just under $ 10 million in 1921, but the company reported profits of over $ 5 million in 1922. Coca-Cola would end the 1920s bull market at $ 140 per action.

Coca-Cola is still a giant in the soft drink industry, and its stock is trading at around $ 59 a share. In 2020, Coca-Cola reported total revenue of $ 33 billion, down about 9% from 2017, mainly due to re-franchising and the COVID-19 pandemic. However, the stock managed to recover more than 60% from its March 2020 low.

Sears yesterday and today

Ushering in the modern era of American consumerism, Sears and Roebuck made its debut in the 19th century as a mail order business. By the turn of the 20th century, Sears was a household name, dominating the rural retail market with its huge catalog selling everything from clothing and jewelry to entire homes. In the mid-1920s, Sears was making forays into urban areas. Not content with sticking to catalogs, Sears opened its first large store in Chicago in 1925.

By the end of 1922, Sears & Roebuck had annual sales of over $ 182 million, which was about $ 4.88 per share. Sears reported total assets for the year at over $ 152 million, which was actually a drop from 1921 which the company at the time attributed to smaller inventory and a large reduction in accounts receivable. .

Most of us know what happened to Sears since then. The company that owns the franchise declared bankruptcy three years ago. Sears survived the filing, but its slow decline continued with its sister company K-Mart. At present, there are now only 21 Sears stores open in the United States.

Jared Blikre is a news anchor and market journalist on Yahoo Finance Live. Follow him @SPYJared. Devan Burris is a producer for Yahoo Finance Live.

